EXCLUSIVE: The Hidden Curse of Living Until 100 Revealed as Dick Van Dyke Battles to Hit Milestone

Legendary actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke, 99, opened up about the bittersweet reality of turning 100 at a recent Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in Malibu, California, after his wife told the crowd, "He's outlived everybody," referring to what she called the "curse of living to almost 100."

Van Dyke admitted that one of his most painful regrets is missing out on a planned remake of The Odd Couple with longtime pal Ed Asner, who died in 2021 at age 91, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"That would've been such fun," he said.