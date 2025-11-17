Trump Ignores Former Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Death Threat' Claims in Disturbing Response
Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has turned his back on yet another loyal, longtime supporter: Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The president branded the congresswoman a "traitor" and said he didn't "think anybody cares about her" despite her claims about receiving "death threats" because of their falling out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, dissed Greene, 51, while speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, November 16.
MTG Breaks From MAGA
While Greene made a name for herself by being a staunch MAGA Republican for years, she's changed her tune on Trump and his administration in recent months.
She's called for the release of the Epstein files, slammed inflation and the rising cost of living under Trump, and ridiculed Republican leadership amid the recent government shutdown.
Her shocking break from Trump caused quite the stir on social media.
In a social media post on Saturday, November 15, Greene claimed she's "being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hotbed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world."
MTG Says Trump's 'Aggressive Rhetoric' Sparked 'Death Threats'
Greene's X post continued: "Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type of rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time, by the President of the United States.
"As a woman, I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel."
She added: "As a Republican who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump's bills and agenda, his aggression against me, which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone."
When reporters questioned Trump about Greene's claims, he doubled down on name-calling and dismissed the possibility of "death threats" being sent to her.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene says her life could be in danger because of the rhetoric," a reporter asked Trump before he boarded the presidential plane, to which he responded, "Her life is in danger? Who's that?"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene. She says–" the reporter began to ask before the president interrupted, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene."
Trump continued: "I don't think her life is in danger. I don't think. Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."
While Trump said he doesn't "think anybody cares" about Greene, the congresswoman appeared to get under his skin as he ranted about her on Truth Social.
Trump Brands MTG a 'Lunatic'
One day before Greene alleged she's received "death threats," Trump branded her a "ranting lunatic" in a social media post announcing he's withdrawing his support and endorsement.
He wrote on Truth Social: "I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia.
"Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country ... all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"
Trump added: "She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"