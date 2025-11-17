Trump Ignores Former Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Death Threat' Claims in Disturbing Response

Greene's X post continued: "Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type of rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time, by the President of the United States.

"As a woman, I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel."

She added: "As a Republican who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump's bills and agenda, his aggression against me, which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone."

When reporters questioned Trump about Greene's claims, he doubled down on name-calling and dismissed the possibility of "death threats" being sent to her.