'This Looks Staged': Arrested Nicolás Maduro's 'Multiple Bizarre Outfit Changes' and 'Happy' Appearance Baffles Social Media Users
Jan. 5 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Nicolás Maduro has been called out for his "multiple bizarre outfit changes" and "happy appearance" on social media despite being arrested, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During Operation Absolute Resolve, a military operation in Caracas, Venezuela, Maduro was arrested on January 3 by U.S. Special Forces.
Nicolás Maduro's Outfit Changes
After his arrest, Maduro was taken into U.S. Federal custody in New York.
Social media has erupted since his arrest, and while that's been a topic of conversation, others have turned their attention to his attire.
"Honestly, the weirdest thing to me in this whole Nicolás Maduro capture is how many outfit changes he did," one user wrote.
"Nicolás Maduro's outfit changes have me curious," another person piped in to say. "Did the Trump administration secure designer sponsors for this arrest so taxpayers didn't have to fund his capture? Would be genius!"
Nicolás Maduro's Demeanor Scrutinized
Aside from his attire, the dictator's demeanor has been scrutinized as well.
"Nicolas Maduro, why does this look like it's staged?" one person asked, alongside a picture of Maduro being escorted by DEA agents looking relatively relaxed. "Something just doesn't add up."
Another social media user questioned why Maduro is always smiling alongside a pic of him looking rather gleeful while being escorted by DEA agents.
"What does he know that we don't?" they added.
Donald Trump's Proof Nicolás Maduro Is Alive
When Maduro was arrested, he donned a grey Nike Tech Fleece jacket and matching joggers. Since being taken into custody, the outfit, which retails at $140 for the jacket and $120 for the joggers, has been purchased in droves.
After Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez demanded to see proof they were alive.
"President Donald Trump had warned of such an attack. And the first thing that President Nicolás Maduro said to President Donald Trump was that the people would go to the streets and all the plans would be activated so that in perfect union, military, popular and police, all the plans would be completely activated by this decree signed by President Nicolás Maduro of extreme commotion," she said.
Upon her asking for proof, Trump posted a shocking photo of Maduro blindfolded and in handcuffs.
Donald Trump's Press Conference Behavior Dissected
Trump appeared at a press conference to discuss the Venezuelan strike and, while he had pertinent info to spill, some who tuned into the broadcast couldn't help commenting on him allegedly slurring his words.
"Slurring and rumbling: diplomacy or late-night talk show?" one user on social media asked.
"He can't keep his place in his written speech, is repeating himself, and looks like he's going to fall over," someone else stated. Another added, "Slurring & sniffing, must be past his 'sleepy time!'," while another wrote, "He sounds like he's close to the light. Can't even understand what he's saying. If I hear 'like you've never seen before' one more time…"
During the press conference, Trump also took heat for allegedly nodding off.
"He's literally falling asleep standing there behind the general. Keeps getting woke up by someone screaming in his earpiece," one viewer noted.
"Trump is about to go to sleep again. This time standing. Something is very wrong," another claimed.
Before his press conference, Trump had confirmed the news about the strike, writing on Truth Social, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."