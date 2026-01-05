'This Looks Staged': Arrested Nicolás Maduro's 'Multiple Bizarre Outfit Changes' and 'Happy' Appearance Baffles Social Media Users

Trump appeared at a press conference to discuss the Venezuelan strike and, while he had pertinent info to spill, some who tuned into the broadcast couldn't help commenting on him allegedly slurring his words.

"Slurring and rumbling: diplomacy or late-night talk show?" one user on social media asked.

"He can't keep his place in his written speech, is repeating himself, and looks like he's going to fall over," someone else stated. Another added, "Slurring & sniffing, must be past his 'sleepy time!'," while another wrote, "He sounds like he's close to the light. Can't even understand what he's saying. If I hear 'like you've never seen before' one more time…"

During the press conference, Trump also took heat for allegedly nodding off.

"He's literally falling asleep standing there behind the general. Keeps getting woke up by someone screaming in his earpiece," one viewer noted.

"Trump is about to go to sleep again. This time standing. Something is very wrong," another claimed.

Before his press conference, Trump had confirmed the news about the strike, writing on Truth Social, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."