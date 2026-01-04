'Something Is Very Wrong': Donald Trump Appears to Slur His Words and Nod Off During Explosive Venezuela Strike Announcement

As the press conference began, viewers watching CNN quickly took to social media to express concern over Trump's delivery, with several accusing him of slurring his words, repeating himself and appearing disoriented.

One viewer wrote, "Slurring and rumbling: diplomacy or late-night talk show?" Another commented, "He can't keep his place in his written speech, is repeating himself and looks like he's going to fall over."

A third viewer added, "Slurring & sniffing, must be past his 'sleepy time!'," while another wrote, "He sounds like he's close to the light. Can't even understand what he's saying. If I hear 'like you've never seen before' one more time…"

As the press conference continued, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stepped in to outline the military operation. However, attention remained fixed on Trump, who stood behind the general with his eyes closed for extended moments.

One observer posted, "He's literally falling asleep standing there behind the general. Keeps getting woke up by someone screaming in his earpiece." Another wrote, "Let's see if he falls asleep… OMG.. there he goes while the general speaks…" A third added, "Trump is about to go to sleep again. This time standing. Something is very wrong."