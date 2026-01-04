Your tip
Donald Trump

'Something Is Very Wrong': Donald Trump Appears to Slur His Words and Nod Off During Explosive Venezuela Strike Announcement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: CNN

Donald Trump appeared on live television after ordering U.S. forces to carry out a military operation targeting Venezuela.

Profile Image

Jan. 4 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

CNN abruptly cut into its regular programming to air live coverage of a press conference held by Donald Trump following his announcement that U.S. forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

RadarOnline.com can report that, while the geopolitical implications of the announcement were significant, many viewers instead focused on Trump's physical appearance and speech during the address.



Trump's Slurred Speech

donald trump slur his words nod off venezuela war announcement
Source: CNN

Multiple posts suggested Trump looked as though he might fall over or fall asleep while speaking.

As the press conference began, viewers watching CNN quickly took to social media to express concern over Trump's delivery, with several accusing him of slurring his words, repeating himself and appearing disoriented.

One viewer wrote, "Slurring and rumbling: diplomacy or late-night talk show?" Another commented, "He can't keep his place in his written speech, is repeating himself and looks like he's going to fall over."

A third viewer added, "Slurring & sniffing, must be past his 'sleepy time!'," while another wrote, "He sounds like he's close to the light. Can't even understand what he's saying. If I hear 'like you've never seen before' one more time…"

As the press conference continued, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stepped in to outline the military operation. However, attention remained fixed on Trump, who stood behind the general with his eyes closed for extended moments.

One observer posted, "He's literally falling asleep standing there behind the general. Keeps getting woke up by someone screaming in his earpiece." Another wrote, "Let's see if he falls asleep… OMG.. there he goes while the general speaks…" A third added, "Trump is about to go to sleep again. This time standing. Something is very wrong."

Source: X
Venezuela Strike

donald trump slur his words nod off venezuela war announcement
Source: MEGA; Truth Social

Trump later announced on Truth Social that Maduro and Flores had been captured.

The press conference followed a dramatic escalation overnight. Trump ordered what he described as a "large-scale air strike" on Caracas, Venezuela, in the early hours of the morning, with at least seven explosions reported around 2 a.m. ET. Roughly two hours later, Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and Flores had been captured.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump wrote.

The Backlash

donald trump slur his words nod off venezuela war announcement
Source: MEGA

Democrats swiftly condemned the operation.

The move has drawn fierce backlash from Democrats. Former Congressman Justin Amash called Trump's actions "unconstitutional and impeachable," while New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury demanded that Congress "rein him in immediately".

Venezuelan officials rejected the U.S. account. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said the government did not know the whereabouts of Maduro or Flores and demanded "proof of life".

