Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke's GoFundMe Saga Takes Fresh Twist After Manager Confirms 'Humiliating' Fundraiser is Genuine and Urges Wildman to 'Let People Help' Him

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke's manager has confirmed the GoFundMe page set up to help the actor through financial hardship is real.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Mickey Rourke's GoFundMe saga has taken a fresh twist after the actor's manager confirmed the fundraiser is genuine.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 73-year-old's reps have stated they were behind the page being set up and claim they informed him about the idea before it went live.

GoFundMe Confusion

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

The former Hollywood wildman claimed to know nothing about the fundraiser.

Rourke attempted to distance himself from the GoFundMe page on Tuesday, telling his social media followers he would never accept "charity" and wants all donations to be refunded.

But his manager, Kimberley Hines, has stated her assistant, Liya-Joelle Jones, was behind the fundraiser, claiming the donations would help Rourke through financial hardship.

The Wrestler star is allegedly facing eviction from his L.A. home due to $60,000 in unpaid rental bills.

The GoFundMe proceeds have now nearly hit the $100,000 mark, but if Rourke has his way, he won't see any of the money

Hines explained: "We said, 'Mickey, there are some people that want to help you out.' He's like, 'Okay, great.'

"I don't think he understood, and now it's taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out."

Rourke Adamant He Was Not Behind Fundraiser

Source: @mickey_rourke_;Instagram

Rourke even said he had no idea what a GoFundMe page was during social media rant.

Hines emphasized that no one is trying to exploit Rourke.

"Nobody's trying to grift Mickey," she said. "I want him working. I don’t want him doing a GoFundMe."

She said Rourke became overwhelmed as calls from friends and fans flooded in.

"Everyone’s calling me from all over the world and asking if I need money. I don’t know what to do," he reportedly told her. Hines urged him to let people help.

Despite the backlash, the fundraiser’s creator, Jones, defended the campaign.

"Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability," she wrote. "What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing."

Donations Will Be Refunded If Rourke Gets His Way

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Rourke manager said if star wants to refund donations, he will do just that.

Rourke, who referred to himself as "rich poor," said he lives paycheck to paycheck and recently borrowed money from a close friend.

In response to the GoFundMe page being set up, Rourke said: "Something's come up that … I’m really frustrated, confused and I don't understand.

"Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me, to donate money, like charity. And that’s not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger."

He continued: "I'm not the wild man I was 20 years ago," as Rourke told fans not to donate. "This thing is very embarrassing. Don't give any money, and if you gave money, get it back. It's really humiliating. They say it's up to $100,000. I wouldn't take a f---ing nickel of charity from anybody."

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: @mickey_rourke_;Instagram

Rourke claimed asking for money 'ain't his style.'

He added: "Whoever did this... I don’t know why they did it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years."

In response to his alleged financial hardship, director Eric Spade Rivas has offered Rourke a movie role.

He’s directing the upcoming Scarface spin-off Scarface: Resurrection and wants Rourke to have a cameo in the upcoming film and is willing to pay him $1,000.

