Mickey Rourke's GoFundMe Saga Takes Fresh Twist After Manager Confirms 'Humiliating' Fundraiser is Genuine and Urges Wildman to 'Let People Help' Him

Rourke attempted to distance himself from the GoFundMe page on Tuesday, telling his social media followers he would never accept "charity" and wants all donations to be refunded.

But his manager, Kimberley Hines, has stated her assistant, Liya-Joelle Jones, was behind the fundraiser, claiming the donations would help Rourke through financial hardship.

The Wrestler star is allegedly facing eviction from his L.A. home due to $60,000 in unpaid rental bills.

The GoFundMe proceeds have now nearly hit the $100,000 mark, but if Rourke has his way, he won't see any of the money

Hines explained: "We said, 'Mickey, there are some people that want to help you out.' He's like, 'Okay, great.'

"I don't think he understood, and now it's taken on this media frenzy, and he flipped out."