Mickey Rourke Denies Setting Up GoFundMe Page After Falling Behind on Rental Payments — 'I Wouldn't Take a Nickel of Charity'

Taking to social media, Rourke said: "Something's come up that … I’m really frustrated, confused and I don't understand.

"Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me, to donate money, like charity. And that’s not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger."

He continued: "I'm not the wild man I was 20 years ago”, as Rourke told fans not to donate. "This thing is very embarrassing. Don't give any money, and if you gave money, get it back. It's really humiliating. They say it's up to $100,000. I wouldn't take a fucking nickel of charity from anybody."

He added: "Whoever did this... I don’t know why they did it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years."