Mickey Rourke Denies Setting Up GoFundMe Page After Falling Behind on Rental Payments — 'I Wouldn't Take a Nickel of Charity'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
Mickey Rourke has angrily denied he’s behind a GoFundMe page aiming to raise $100,000.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman, 73, is adamant he has no knowledge of the fundraiser, set up to help him pay off $60,000 he allegedly owes in rent on his Los Angeles home.
Denying All Knowledge Of Fundraiser
Taking to social media, Rourke said: "Something's come up that … I’m really frustrated, confused and I don't understand.
"Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me, to donate money, like charity. And that’s not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger."
He continued: "I'm not the wild man I was 20 years ago”, as Rourke told fans not to donate. "This thing is very embarrassing. Don't give any money, and if you gave money, get it back. It's really humiliating. They say it's up to $100,000. I wouldn't take a fucking nickel of charity from anybody."
He added: "Whoever did this... I don’t know why they did it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years."
Hitting Back In Social Media Video
The GoFundMe page was created on Sunday by Liya-Joelle Jones, assistant to Rourke's manager Kimberly Hines.
Jones wrote that the fundraiser was "created with Mickey's full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening."
Hines said: "My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture because he was being forced out of his home.
"It was not done with any mal intent. The money has not gone anywhere.
"If Mickey decides he does not want it, the money will be returned to his fans."
In his post, Rourke indicated he was in dispute with his landlord over the condition of the property.
Needs Cash To Pay Rental Bills
Hines had said that Rourke was living in a hotel after being served with an eviction notice from the property where The Big Sleep author Raymond Chandler lived in the 1940s. According to a reports, Rourke received the notice in late December.
Rouke added "You pay the price for your past. I don’t need anybody’s money. I wouldn't do it this way, I got too much pride, man. It ain't my style."
In response to his alleged financial hardship, director Eric Spade Rivas has offered Rourke a movie role.
He’s directing the upcoming in Scarface spinoff Scarface: Resurrection and wants Rourke to have a cameo in the upcoming film and is willing to pay him $1,000.
This wouldn’t be the first time Rivas has tried to work with Rourke.
The 9 ½ Weeks star signed on for a role in The Duke of New York, an indie film Rivas was working on in 2020. Rourke was allegedly offered $5,000 for the role, but he ultimately ended up backing out
Despite their rocky past, Rivas said there was no "bad blood" between the two men and even explained that he felt bad about how the situation panned out.
Now, he hopes to help Rourke out with a new role in Scarface: Resurrection.