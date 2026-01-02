EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke at Center of Fresh Suicide Fears as 'Totally Broken' 1980s Pin-Up Faces 'Financial Ruin and Homelessness' — After He 'Picked Up Gun' During Darkest Period

Court filings in Los Angeles Superior Court show the movie star was issued a three-day notice on December 18, demanding $59,100 or that he vacate the home, after attempts to serve him in person reportedly failed.

The notice was submitted by landlord Eric T. Goldie and posted at the property.

Rourke signed the lease for the three-bedroom house on March 30, initially at $5,200 a month, with the rent later rising to $7,000.

Built in 1926, the home once housed crime novelist Raymond Chandler and sits just south of West Hollywood, near the Grove and the Farmers Market.