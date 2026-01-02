EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke at Center of Fresh Suicide Fears as 'Totally Broken' 1980s Pin-Up Faces 'Financial Ruin and Homelessness' — After He 'Picked Up Gun' During Darkest Period
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Mickey Rourke is entering the New Year under the shadow of possible eviction in Los Angeles – a precarious moment that has reignited memories of the darkest period of his life, when the actor once admitted he came close to ending it all.
The former Hollywood leading man, 73, is accused of owing nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent on a Beverly Grove property he has occupied since March.
Eviction Threat Sparks Alarm
Court filings in Los Angeles Superior Court show the movie star was issued a three-day notice on December 18, demanding $59,100 or that he vacate the home, after attempts to serve him in person reportedly failed.
The notice was submitted by landlord Eric T. Goldie and posted at the property.
Rourke signed the lease for the three-bedroom house on March 30, initially at $5,200 a month, with the rent later rising to $7,000.
Built in 1926, the home once housed crime novelist Raymond Chandler and sits just south of West Hollywood, near the Grove and the Farmers Market.
Sources told us Rourke's finances have deteriorated rapidly amid dwindling work and mounting isolation.
An insider familiar with the situation claimed, "Mickey is in a very precarious position. The cash has dried up, the work has slowed to a trickle, and his choices are disappearing."
Another added friends fear only intervention from a powerful Hollywood ally could prevent him from losing his home, saying someone from his heyday stepping in "may be the only realistic lifeline left."
Another source said his dire cash situation has sparked fears for Rourke's life: "There are serious fears Mickey may go back to his darkest days of depression and take his life unless someone steps in quickly."
'I Picked Up a Gun'
The crisis follows a turbulent year for Rourke, including his removal from Celebrity Big Brother after producers cited unacceptable language and conduct toward fellow contestant Jojo Siwa.
The incident sparked widespread backlash and compounded concerns about his personal and professional stability.
Rourke's current struggles echo a period he has spoken about publicly, when fame, money, and relationships had collapsed.
Speaking at a Los Angeles screening of the documentary Eating Happiness, he once described sitting alone in a closet during a deeply troubled time.
"I was going through a really rough time. I was hurting myself, and I was sitting in the closet one day," he said. "I couldn't take it anymore and picked up a gun."
Dogs Once Saved Rourke's Life
He credited his dog, Beau Jack, with stopping him from killing himself.
"I was deciding what part of my head to put it on, and my dog, Beau Jack, he cried, and I looked over, and he looked up at me like this, and he said with his eyes, who's going to look after me?" Rourke recalled. "And it made me put the gun down. I was ready to go."
The Hollywood star later said he did not want to die, but "just wanted to push a button and disappear."
Born Philip Rourke Jr., Rourke rose to prominence in Diner, Rumble Fish, and 9 1/2 Weeks, before his career faltered in the early 1990s.
A brief comeback with The Wrestler in 2008 earned him major awards, but subsequent roles failed to restore long-term stability.
As the eviction case moves forward, those close to him say the coming weeks may prove decisive for the once-bankable star.