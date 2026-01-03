EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's 'Bleakest New Year Yet' — With Fallen Hollywood Bad Boy's Pals 'Pinning His Hopes of Survival on A-List Cash Bailout'

The actor, 73, is at risk of losing the Beverly Grove rental he has occupied since March after allegedly failing to pay almost $60,000 in rent.

Mickey Rourke is facing what sources told RadarOnline.com could be the bleakest New Year of his turbulent life, with the former Hollywood heartthrob confronting possible eviction in Los Angeles while pals warn his only chance of survival is an A-list admirer from his glory days stepping in to save him.

Mickey Rourke signed the lease for his Beverly Grove home on March 30.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court state Rourke was served with a three-day notice on December 18 demanding payment of $59,100 or that he vacate the property.

The filing was submitted by landlord Eric T. Goldie and claims Rourke was not home when service was attempted, forcing the notice to be posted outside the house.

Rourke signed the lease on March 30 for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property at $5,200 a month, with the rent later rising to $7,000 from his second month.

Built in 1926, the house has a storied history, having been occupied in the 1940s by crime novelist Raymond Chandler, and sits just south of West Hollywood near the Grove and the Farmers Market.