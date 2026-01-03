EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke's 'Bleakest New Year Yet' — With Fallen Hollywood Bad Boy's Pals 'Pinning His Hopes of Survival on A-List Cash Bailout'
Jan. 3 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Mickey Rourke is facing what sources told RadarOnline.com could be the bleakest New Year of his turbulent life, with the former Hollywood heartthrob confronting possible eviction in Los Angeles while pals warn his only chance of survival is an A-list admirer from his glory days stepping in to save him.
The actor, 73, is at risk of losing the Beverly Grove rental he has occupied since March after allegedly failing to pay almost $60,000 in rent.
Eviction Threat Looms
Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court state Rourke was served with a three-day notice on December 18 demanding payment of $59,100 or that he vacate the property.
The filing was submitted by landlord Eric T. Goldie and claims Rourke was not home when service was attempted, forcing the notice to be posted outside the house.
Rourke signed the lease on March 30 for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property at $5,200 a month, with the rent later rising to $7,000 from his second month.
Built in 1926, the house has a storied history, having been occupied in the 1940s by crime novelist Raymond Chandler, and sits just south of West Hollywood near the Grove and the Farmers Market.
Insiders Fear Cash Bailout Is Last Hope
A source familiar with Rourke's situation told RadarOnline.com: "Mickey is in a very precarious position. The cash has dried up, the work has slowed to a trickle, and his choices are disappearing."
Another insider added: "Those close to him think the only way out is if a major Hollywood star who respected him in his heyday steps in and secures him a home – much like Jack Nicholson once did for producer Robert Evans. Otherwise, the outlook is bleak."
Controversy Deepens Career Decline
Rourke's housing crisis follows a series of public and professional setbacks.
Earlier this year, he was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house after what producers described as "unacceptable" language and behavior toward fellow contestant JoJo Siwa.
During one episode, the actor referred to her sexuality and said he would "vote the lesbian out real quick."
Later, he added: "I need a f-g," before gesturing toward Siwa and joking: "I'm not talking to you."
The incident prompted widespread backlash, with viewers accusing him of homophobia after he also claimed he could "make her straight."
Comeback Fades As Isolation Grows
Rourke, born Philip Rourke Jr., was once one of Hollywood's most bankable leading men, starring in Diner (1982), Rumble Fish (1983), 9 1/2 Weeks (1986), and Angel Heart (1987).
But his career stalled in the early 1990s after a run of box office disappointments, prompting him to pursue professional boxing.
The sport left him with severe injuries that required reconstructive surgery and altered his appearance, effectively ending his time as a romantic lead.
After returning to acting in smaller roles, Rourke staged a celebrated comeback in 2008 with The Wrestler, earning awards including a BAFTA and Golden Globe alongside an Oscar nomination.
He followed it with a high-profile turn as Whiplash in Iron Man 2, but subsequent projects were largely low-budget and overlooked.
As the eviction case proceeds, sources say Rourke is increasingly isolated. One said: "Mickey is painfully aware of how much he's lost.
Friends are hoping someone influential remembers his former stature and steps in with the financial help he needs before it's too late."