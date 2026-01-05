Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Mickey Rourke

Fallen Hollywood Superstar Mickey Rourke, 73, Starts GoFundMe to 'Prevent Eviction' from L.A. Home After Falling $60,000 Behind on Rent

picture of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke has set up a GoFundMe page to raise much needed cash as he faces being evicted from home over unpaid rent.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Mickey Rourke is begging fans for cash in a desperate bid to avoid losing his home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Wrestler star, 73, has set up a GoFundMe page with a target of raising $100,000 after falling behind on his rent.

Facing Being Left Homeless

picture of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Rourke racked up debts of $60,000 to his landlord and could lose home.

The Hollywood wildman faces eviction after racking up $60,000 worth of debt to his landlord, and the fundraiser kicked off on Sunday, January 4, with the actor's "full permission."

The page, titled "Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home," reads: "Today, Mickey is facing a very real and urgent situation: the threat of eviction from his home.

"This fundraiser is being created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening. Mickey Rourke is an icon – but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one.

"It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs. Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability."

"What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing," the page continued.

'Mickey Is Going Through A Very Difficult Time Right Now'

picture of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Rourke's friend, who set up the fundraiser on his behalf, says many people want to help troubled star.

The statement added: "The goal is simple: to give Mickey stability and peace of mind during an extremely stressful time — so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet."

The page is being run by his friend Liya-Joelle Jones, who said: "Mickey is going through a very difficult time right now, and it’s been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help."

The actor – born Philip Rourke Jr. – began renting the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home on March 30 under a lease of $5,200 per month.

The lawsuit involving his possible eviction states the rent was raised to $7,000 per month starting in his second month of occupancy.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles' Superior Court showed the actor was served a three-day notice on December 18.

Rourke was ordered to pay overdue rent or vacate the property.

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Rourke has been ordered to pay overdue rent or vacate the property.

According to the complaint filed by landlord Eric T. Goldie, Rourke owed $59,100 at the time. When a process server attempted to deliver the notice, the actor was not home, so the document was posted outside the residence.

The property carries historic significance in Los Angeles.

Built in 1926, the house was occupied in the 1940s by legendary crime novelist Raymond Chandler.

It sits in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, just south of West Hollywood and a few blocks from The Grove shopping center and the adjacent Farmers Market.

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

The actor was kicked out of British reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother' early last year.

The lawsuit marks another blow for the star, who has had a tumultuous 12 months

Early last year, he was kicked off British TV show Celebrity Big Brother over "unacceptable language and behavior" directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

Network ITV said at the time: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior."

