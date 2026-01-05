Fallen Hollywood Superstar Mickey Rourke, 73, Starts GoFundMe to 'Prevent Eviction' from L.A. Home After Falling $60,000 Behind on Rent

The Hollywood wildman faces eviction after racking up $60,000 worth of debt to his landlord, and the fundraiser kicked off on Sunday, January 4, with the actor's "full permission."

The page, titled "Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home," reads: "Today, Mickey is facing a very real and urgent situation: the threat of eviction from his home.

"This fundraiser is being created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening. Mickey Rourke is an icon – but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one.

"It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs. Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability."

"What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing," the page continued.