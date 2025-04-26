JoJo Siwa's Ex 'Humiliated' After Getting Dumped at 'Celebrity Big Brother' Afterparty With Chris Hughes in the Next Room

On Saturday, April 26, Ebbs told their followers: "I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty, with Chris [Hughes] in the next room.

"I was told that there are confused feelings there … and that she had realized in the house that I wasn't the person that [she] wanted to spend the foreseeable future with.

"Which has honestly been … so shocking that I feel kind of subhuman right now. I feel incredibly humiliated and I feel a bit embarrassed.”