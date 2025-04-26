JoJo Siwa's Ex 'Humiliated' After Getting Dumped at 'Celebrity Big Brother' Afterparty With Chris Hughes in the Next Room
Jojo Siwa broke up with her partner Kath Ebbs during a Celebrity Big Brother UK afterparty.
Ebbs, 27, took to TikTok to share a video about how Siwa, 21, ended their relationship after the Karma singer appeared to get close to one of her costars, Chris Hughes, near the end of the season.
On Saturday, April 26, Ebbs told their followers: "I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty, with Chris [Hughes] in the next room.
"I was told that there are confused feelings there … and that she had realized in the house that I wasn't the person that [she] wanted to spend the foreseeable future with.
"Which has honestly been … so shocking that I feel kind of subhuman right now. I feel incredibly humiliated and I feel a bit embarrassed.”
Ebbs said that throughout the filming of Celebrity Big Brother UK, Siwa had sent them messages "in admiration of me and our love and our relationship," indicating there was "solidness and trust" to their relationship while they were filming.
They revealed: "(Siwa) told me a lot of big things and reassured me 'til the cows come home, but has decided that they don't want to be with me and they wanna explore independence and explore certain feelings."
Ebbs went on to address recent episodes of Celebrity Big Brother UK, in which the singer was filmed getting physically close to Hughes, 32 – including cuddling, holding hands and kissing their forehead.
They revealed how everything that went down in the Big Brother house "was not fabricated", including the "emotional cheating" and "the over crossing of boundaries".
Ebbs pointed out: "It took that person less than an hour to follow through.
"In terms of Mr. Christopher, I don't know. I have opinions, [but] I'm not gonna say them now. In terms of their relationship, that's their journey, enjoy.
"I don't know what the future of this situation holds... But, yeah. (It's) pretty, pretty, pretty brutal."
Ebbs' social media post comes after Hughes defended his "friendship" with Siwa on the CBS reality show.
He told E! News: "We're just messing around – we're being kids. She was someone I can have fun with.
"From a friendship point of view, yeah, of course I love her.
"Why would I not want to get on with people when I'm in a house? If I want to spend time with a person who makes me feel like I'm at home, makes me feel happy and forget that we're filming a TV show, we're having fun, I'll do that – because that's very normal. It was just a friendship, which is only going to get stronger."