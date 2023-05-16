Shocking Security Footage: JoJo Siwa's California Mansion Targeted in Terrifying Break-in, Suspects Remain at Large
JoJo Siwa's California mansion was robbed by suspects who remain at large, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The burglars acted as if they were a Kid in a Candy Store when they ransacked Siwa's home.
The Dance Moms alum shared the terrifying experience — and eerie security footage — to her fans on Tuesday.
According to law enforcement, at around 2:40 AM on Monday, police responded to a call from an alarm company in regard to a potential break-in at Siwa's San Fernando Valley home.
Upon arriving to the dancer's property, police discovered an opened door, which they believed the suspect used to gain entry to the residence.
The suspects, however, were no where to be found.
The suspects were able to escape from the premise and flee from consequences before police arrived on the scene.
In a Snapchat video posted this week, Siwa shared jarring security footage taken from inside her home.
The camera angle captured the wide-open front door and grand staircase, as well as the suspects running away with their hands full of Siwa's possessions.
While the footage rolled, Siwa said it "makes me sick to watch."
The Boomerang singer claimed that the suspects were "armed" when they robbed her home, however, police did not confirm that the suspects had any weapons.
The total value of goods the suspects made off with is unknown at this time, but fortunately, no one was hurt during the traumatizing event, including Siwa's prized pups.
Siwa was the latest celebrity to become a victim in a string of robberies and trespassers.
Just this week Lady Gaga's security team was able to intercept a man who trespassed on her property — and he claimed he was only at the Bad Romance singer's Malibu home to give her flowers.
Back in April, singer Billie Eilish appeared in court to testify against a shirtless intruder who took a shower in her backyard. The judge granted Eilish a permanent protective order against the man.