Justin Bieber's Grandfather Bruce Dale Dead at 80 as Pop Star Pens 'Aching' Tribute
Justin Bieber's grandfather, Bruce Dale, died at 80.
The 31-year-old Love Yourself singer announced the passing of his mother's father in an emotional post on Instagram on Saturday, April 26, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bieber shared an older photo of himself alongside Dale and reflected on the close bond he had with his grandfather.
He wrote: "Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!
"I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly, you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies.
"Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao for enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao, my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s----.
"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao.
"I will miss u. I will ache and I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."
Justin, his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack-Blues were listed in the obituary alongside Bruce's other family members.
The obituary read: "Bruce was also loved and will be missed by his sons and daughters; Candie Toper (Joe), Chris Mallette, Chris Dale (Michelle) and Pattie Mallette, grandchildren; Amanda Buck, Justin Bieber (Hailey) and Chantel McNaught (Brian) and by his great-grandchildren; Austin, Lucas, Riley, Raymond, Reese and Jack-Blues."
Bruce's passing was announced hours after Justin went after "Hollywood bullies" on social media for trying to get him to "quit L.A."
He took to Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Everyone telling me to move from LA. U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?
"How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood.
"It's embarrassing but with that said. I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son.
"I just want to be submerged in the culture, learning from any and everyone. And be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY."