Justin Bieber's Grandfather Bruce Dale Dead at 80 as Pop Star Pens 'Aching' Tribute

Bieber shared an older photo of himself alongside Dale and reflected on the close bond he had with his grandfather.

He wrote: "Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!

"I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly, you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies.

"Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao for enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao, my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s----.

"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao.

"I will miss u. I will ache and I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."