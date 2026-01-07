Trump's Niece Mary Blasts the Prez's 'Disgraceful, Despicable Parenting' for Allowing Teen Son Barron to 'Admire a Monster Like Andrew Tate'

Donald Trump's niece Mary has branded him "disgraceful" and "despicable" for allowing his youngest son Barron to become infatuated with misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew, 39, and his brother Tristan, 37, have been accused of rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking.

Mary, 60, took to her new Mary Trump Media YouTube channel to call out her uncle – and addressed claims about Donald, 79, being involved in the Tate brothers' release from Romania in February 2025, after which they were spotted at a UFC event.