Trump's Niece Mary Blasts the Prez's 'Disgraceful, Despicable Parenting' for Allowing Teen Son Barron to 'Admire a Monster Like Andrew Tate'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's niece Mary has branded him "disgraceful" and "despicable" for allowing his youngest son Barron to become infatuated with misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew, 39, and his brother Tristan, 37, have been accused of rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking.
Mary, 60, took to her new Mary Trump Media YouTube channel to call out her uncle – and addressed claims about Donald, 79, being involved in the Tate brothers' release from Romania in February 2025, after which they were spotted at a UFC event.
Mary Trump Slams 'Misogynist' Uncle
"Donald Trump courted the manosphere to win young male voters. Now, according to the New York Times, Trump's allies helped free accused s-- criminals Andrew and Tristan Tate," Mary wrote in the video's caption. "This is part of a larger MAGA pattern of embracing misogynists and s-- offenders."
Mary kicked off her video by declaring it's not "news" that her uncle Donald is "a terrible misogynist" who "grew up in a family of misogynists" and has "continued to surround himself with like-minded misogynistic people, like Jeffrey Epstein."
She then referenced the report, saying, "Andrew Tate spent years courting high-profile conservatives and some of Donald's top advisers."
Barron's a 'Big Fan' of Andrew Tate
"He made it very, very clear that he was a huge supporter of Donald Trump's," the president's niece continued. "And with his massive social media following, that's all you need for Donald Trump to do whatever he can to make sure, regardless of the horrific crimes you've committed, you get to be free."
Mary noted how Barron, 19, being a "huge fan" of the accused rapist and human trafficker was a reflection of Donald's parenting.
"Now, imagine what kind of... oh gosh, what’s the word? Um, disgraceful, despicable parent you would need to be in order to think it's okay for your son to listen to and admire a monster like Andrew Tate," she declared.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Justin Waller, a mutual friend of Barron and Andrew, alleged the 19-year-old "admired" the misogynist influencer and recently spoke to him.
Waller claimed he's like a "big brother" to Barron – and further alleged he's so close to the Tate brothers, he calls himself "the third brother."
While speaking to the New York Times, he recalled a conversation Barron had with Andrew over Zoom while the president's son was being fitted by Waller's tailor.
He alleged Barron and Andrew spoke about the brothers' charges in Romania, where they've been accused of forming a criminal organization involving human trafficking, rape, and the sexual exploitation of minors.
Barron and Andrew's mutual friend alleged the pair shared the same belief that the charges filed against the Tate brothers were an attempt to silence them.
The Tate brothers have been accused of trafficking more than 30 women as part of their alleged criminal organization.
In May 2025, prosecutors in the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service hit the brothers with 21 charges related to three women. Andrew faces 10 counts of rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain.
U.K. prosecutors alleged the crimes took place between 2012 and 2015.
Andrew and Tristan have denied all allegations against them.