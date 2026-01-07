Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Niece Mary Blasts the Prez's 'Disgraceful, Despicable Parenting' for Allowing Teen Son Barron to 'Admire a Monster Like Andrew Tate'

Split photo of Donald Trump, Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Mary Trump slammed her uncle Donald for allowing his son Barron to become a 'fan' of Andrew Tate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's niece Mary has branded him "disgraceful" and "despicable" for allowing his youngest son Barron to become infatuated with misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew, 39, and his brother Tristan, 37, have been accused of rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking.

Mary, 60, took to her new Mary Trump Media YouTube channel to call out her uncle – and addressed claims about Donald, 79, being involved in the Tate brothers' release from Romania in February 2025, after which they were spotted at a UFC event.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Trump Slams 'Misogynist' Uncle

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA/YOUTUBE

Mary claimed her uncle Donald is a misogynist who surrounds himself with misogynists.

"Donald Trump courted the manosphere to win young male voters. Now, according to the New York Times, Trump's allies helped free accused s-- criminals Andrew and Tristan Tate," Mary wrote in the video's caption. "This is part of a larger MAGA pattern of embracing misogynists and s-- offenders."

Mary kicked off her video by declaring it's not "news" that her uncle Donald is "a terrible misogynist" who "grew up in a family of misogynists" and has "continued to surround himself with like-minded misogynistic people, like Jeffrey Epstein."

She then referenced the report, saying, "Andrew Tate spent years courting high-profile conservatives and some of Donald's top advisers."

Article continues below advertisement

Barron's a 'Big Fan' of Andrew Tate

Photo of Andrew Tate
Source: MEGA

Tate and his brother were accused of running a crime ring involving human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors.

"He made it very, very clear that he was a huge supporter of Donald Trump's," the president's niece continued. "And with his massive social media following, that's all you need for Donald Trump to do whatever he can to make sure, regardless of the horrific crimes you've committed, you get to be free."

Mary noted how Barron, 19, being a "huge fan" of the accused rapist and human trafficker was a reflection of Donald's parenting.

"Now, imagine what kind of... oh gosh, what’s the word? Um, disgraceful, despicable parent you would need to be in order to think it's okay for your son to listen to and admire a monster like Andrew Tate," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Mary questioned what kind of 'despicable' parent allows their child to listen to a 'monster' like Andrew Tate.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Justin Waller, a mutual friend of Barron and Andrew, alleged the 19-year-old "admired" the misogynist influencer and recently spoke to him.

Waller claimed he's like a "big brother" to Barron – and further alleged he's so close to the Tate brothers, he calls himself "the third brother."

While speaking to the New York Times, he recalled a conversation Barron had with Andrew over Zoom while the president's son was being fitted by Waller's tailor.

He alleged Barron and Andrew spoke about the brothers' charges in Romania, where they've been accused of forming a criminal organization involving human trafficking, rape, and the sexual exploitation of minors.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of replica plaque, Mike Johnson

Secret Jan 6 Memorial Plaque Unearthed: House GOP Accused of Hiding Tribute to the 'Men and Women Who Protected the Capitol'

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Impeachment Fears: 'Desperate' Don Begs House Republicans to Win Midterms to Avoid Being Thrown Out of Office on Anniversary of January 6th Capitol Riot

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

A mutual friend alleged Barron 'admired' Andrew and the two spoke over Zoom.

Barron and Andrew's mutual friend alleged the pair shared the same belief that the charges filed against the Tate brothers were an attempt to silence them.

The Tate brothers have been accused of trafficking more than 30 women as part of their alleged criminal organization.

In May 2025, prosecutors in the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service hit the brothers with 21 charges related to three women. Andrew faces 10 counts of rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling prostitution for gain.

U.K. prosecutors alleged the crimes took place between 2012 and 2015.

Andrew and Tristan have denied all allegations against them.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.