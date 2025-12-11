Your tip
Home > Politics > Barron Trump

Barron Trump Secretly 'Admires' Andrew Tate: Prez's Son, 19, 'Spoke Over Zoom' With the Problematic Influencer About Their 'Shared Beliefs' on the Romanian Criminal Case

Composite photo of Barron Trump and Andrew Tate
Source: MEGA

Andrew Tate is reportedly a 'big brother' to Barron Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Barron Trump is reportedly a fan of Andrew Tate, a man accused of r--- and human trafficking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the intel, Donald Trump's youngest son admires the problematic and even reportedly spoke to him last year.

Barron Trump's Alleged Conversation With Andrew Tate

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was getting fitted by a tailor when he allegedly spoke to Andrew Tate.

Justin Waller, a mutual friend of Barron and Tate's, made the allegations to The New York Times.

On top of being a "big brother" to Barron, Waller claimed he's so close with Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, he calls himself "the third brother."

While getting fitted by Waller's tailor last year, Barron spoke to Andrew over Zoom. They allegedly talked about the Tate brothers being prosecuted in Romania and their shared belief that this was being done in an effort to silence them.

What Were the Tate Brothers Accused of?

Photo of Tristan and Andrew Tate
Source: MEGA

The Tate brothers were accused of trafficking more than 30 women in Romania.

In Romania, the Tate brothers were accused of trafficking more than 30 women and establishing a criminal group with the purpose of sexual exploitation. In addition, Andrew was charged with r---.

In the United Kingdom, the Tate brothers also face criminal charges of r--- and trafficking.

To date, they have denied all of the charges against them.

While Barron never said anything about helping the Tate brothers with their legal battles during the Zoom call, Waller did note they talked about supporting Trump's campaign via their online platforms.

Richard Grenell's Alleged Support of the Tate Brothers

Photo of Richard Grenell
Source: MEGA

Richard Grenell denied meeting the Tate brothers.

Once Donald took office again, some Tate supporters were a part of the administration.

Richard Grenell, the interim President of the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. is one of them and, according to The Times, he discussed the Tate case with officials in Romania twice and got their travel ban lifted.

In a previous conversation, Grenell's "no substantive conversation" with a Romanian official had taken place, chalking it up to a hallway run-in.

"I have never met the Tate Brothers, I’ve never been to Romania," he said to The Times.

Joseph McBride, an attorney for the Tate brothers, responded to the story about Barron and Andrew, claiming the findings about them were "fake news."

Barron Trump's Conversation With a Pastor

Photo of Donald, Barron, and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Andrew Tate previously claimed he was 'very close' with the Trump family.

This wasn't the first time interactions between Barron and Andrew had been reported, though, as Andrew confirmed he spoke to Barron in 2024 after Donald had been shot.

"I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well," he spilled at the time. "I look forward to, once I am free, being with Donald Trump in person and reminding him that he’s a bulletproof bada--."

Aside from interactions with Andrew, Barron made headlines recently when Stuart Knechtle, a pastor famous on TikTok, outed a conversation he had with him.

After their interaction, Knechtle claimed Barron was "very close to putting his faith in Christ."

In the wake of him outing their talk, Knechtle was taken to task on X.

"I think it's pretty tasteless for a pastor to reveal a private conversation with someone they're counseling, especially when that person is Barron Trump, the son of the President of the United States," one person wrote.

Another user slammed Knechtle, insisting releasing the contents of a private conversation was "disgusting."

"They are private conversations or private messages and they should stay private unless both parties consent for information to be released," they added.

