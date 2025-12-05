Barron Trump's Religious Awakening: MAGA Pastor Insists Prez's Son is 'Very Close to Putting His Faith in Christ' as He Leaks Details About Their Late-night Phone Call
Dec. 5 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
A popular TikTok pastor has shared details of his phone call with Barron Trump as he insisted president's son is "very close" to believing in God, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, noted how he shared "all the evidence for God and Christianity" with Barron, 19, during their chat.
Pastor Recalls Chat with Barron
Knechtle, 37, opened up about his phone call with President Donald Trump's youngest son during an appearance on The George Janko Show, a faith-based podcast, on Thursday, December 4.
The Christian influencer suggested Barron was on the brink of a major spiritual awakening after they spoke at length during a 12:30 A.M. phone call.
"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," Knechtle told Janko.
"I thought I was really on, I was pumped," the TikTok pastor continued. "And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."
"Dreams and revelations" refers to divine communication from God in the Bible.
"I said, 'Hey, look, Barron, I usually don't go by this typically as evidence, but I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?'" Knechtle continued.
Barron's 'Very Close to Putting Faith in Christ'
According to Knechtle, Barron replied, "Oh, that's a very, very interesting point, and you have eyewitness testimony..." as he processed the "evidence" about "dreams and revelations."
The pastor noted, "And that was the only thing that stuck with him" before adding the 19-year-old appeared to be "very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close."
"I pray that goes through," the host said as Knechtle agreed, "Yeah, that would be huge."
He added: "I think it shows the power of dreams and revelations...people who are not believers see them and say, 'Wow, OK, there could be something to that.'"
While it's not unusual for an individual, especially someone Barron's age, to want to question or explore their faith and spirituality, the Trump administration has publicly taken a pro-Christian stance.
Vice President J.D. Vance and major MAGA ally House Speaker Mike Johnson have discussed their Christian beliefs numerous times.
As for Barron's parents, Donald has stated he's a Christian while Melania, who was born in Slovenia where the religion is predominantly Roman Catholic, is the second first lady since Jacqueline Kennedy to be Catholic.
Barron's chat with Knechtle comes after his move from Manhattan, where he was enrolled as a student at New York University, to Washington D.C.
While he moved cities, Donald and Melania's son is still taking classes at NYU's D.C. campus as he settles into his new digs at the White House.
He recently made a rare appearance at his dad's private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the first time he's been spotted with his dad since his inauguration for his second term in January.