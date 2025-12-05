Your tip
Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Religious Awakening: MAGA Pastor Insists Prez's Son is 'Very Close to Putting His Faith in Christ' as He Leaks Details About Their Late-night Phone Call

Split photo of Barron Trump, Stuart Knechtle
Source: MEGA;@George Janko/YouTube

TikTok influencer and pastor Stuart Knechtle shared details from his late-night call with Barron Trump.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

A popular TikTok pastor has shared details of his phone call with Barron Trump as he insisted president's son is "very close" to believing in God, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, noted how he shared "all the evidence for God and Christianity" with Barron, 19, during their chat.

Pastor Recalls Chat with Barron

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Knechtle recalled chatting with Barron on the phone about religion at around 12:30 A.M.

Knechtle, 37, opened up about his phone call with President Donald Trump's youngest son during an appearance on The George Janko Show, a faith-based podcast, on Thursday, December 4.

The Christian influencer suggested Barron was on the brink of a major spiritual awakening after they spoke at length during a 12:30 A.M. phone call.

"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," Knechtle told Janko.

Photo of Stuart Knechtle
Source: @George Janko/YouTube

Knechtle said he shared 'all the evidence for God and Christianity' with Barron.

"I thought I was really on, I was pumped," the TikTok pastor continued. "And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."

"Dreams and revelations" refers to divine communication from God in the Bible.

"I said, 'Hey, look, Barron, I usually don't go by this typically as evidence, but I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?'" Knechtle continued.

Barron's 'Very Close to Putting Faith in Christ'

Photo of Donald, Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Knechtle claimed Barron seemed to change his mind when he brought up 'dreams and revelations.'

According to Knechtle, Barron replied, "Oh, that's a very, very interesting point, and you have eyewitness testimony..." as he processed the "evidence" about "dreams and revelations."

The pastor noted, "And that was the only thing that stuck with him" before adding the 19-year-old appeared to be "very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close."

"I pray that goes through," the host said as Knechtle agreed, "Yeah, that would be huge."

He added: "I think it shows the power of dreams and revelations...people who are not believers see them and say, 'Wow, OK, there could be something to that.'"

While it's not unusual for an individual, especially someone Barron's age, to want to question or explore their faith and spirituality, the Trump administration has publicly taken a pro-Christian stance.

Vice President J.D. Vance and major MAGA ally House Speaker Mike Johnson have discussed their Christian beliefs numerous times.

As for Barron's parents, Donald has stated he's a Christian while Melania, who was born in Slovenia where the religion is predominantly Roman Catholic, is the second first lady since Jacqueline Kennedy to be Catholic.

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Knechtle claimed Barron seemed 'very close to putting his faith in Christ' during the call.

Barron's chat with Knechtle comes after his move from Manhattan, where he was enrolled as a student at New York University, to Washington D.C.

While he moved cities, Donald and Melania's son is still taking classes at NYU's D.C. campus as he settles into his new digs at the White House.

He recently made a rare appearance at his dad's private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the first time he's been spotted with his dad since his inauguration for his second term in January.

