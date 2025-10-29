Inside Bizarre Rumor Barron Trump is Dating Argentine Ballroom Dancer... After Prez's Private Son Shut Down Dad's Famous Building for Hot Date
Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
No, Barron Trump is not tango dancing with a secret Argentinian boyfriend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Rumors that President Trump's youngest son had a closeted lover have been denied, though the heartthrob does reportedly have "a lot of girls running after him."
Is Barron Trump Dating a Male Dancer?
Somehow, a rumor recently began circulating that Barron, 19, was dating a man identified as an Argentine ballroom dancer named Carlos Strasser.
A popular political commentator on social media known as "Hawk" — or @mdg650hawk of Hawk's Podcasts — posted a YouTube reaction video promoting the rumor.
But insiders at the White House called shenanigans.
"This is total nonsense," a source close to the Trump family told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Barron is not dating anyone. He’s focused on school and staying out of the spotlight."
Who is Carlos Strasser?
However, conspiracy theorists shared and reshared posts of pictures of Strasser, who allegedly performs with the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany.
But Stuttgart Ballet spokesperson Jennifer Schurr told fact-checking website Snopes that's just fake news.
"After talking with Carlos, I can confirm that he has no connection whatsoever to Barron Trump – he has never met him," Schurr told the site. "He is also not 32 years old, has no training as a ballroom dancer, and has no Argentine roots.
"We cannot explain the origin of this rumor and would be very grateful for a correction."
Barron Trump's Date Night Revealed
RadarOnline.com can confirm the New York University sophomore recently shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date with a woman – but he didn't have much say in the matter.
Security precautions are a little different when you're the president's son, which is why Barron was forced to have a date at home, according to sources.
Whispers of Barron shutting down the gilded tower he grew up in came after a source close to the first son claimed he has a first girlfriend.
The insider added: "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."
Sources noted the security service is always nearby, but Barron can date freely, adding, "He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this.
"Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off."
Ladies' Man?
A separate insider previously confided: "He's a ladies' man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies. He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Barron was a no-show for the first week of classes at NYU's Manhattan campus. Well-placed insiders said the teen was studying at a different campus, later revealed to be Washington, D.C.
The First Son received a lot of attention while taking classes in Greenwich Village. Regardless of what fellow students thought of Barron, he has always had the support of his mom, First Lady Melania.
Before Barron's first day of class at NYU, Melania confessed she was worried his last name would prevent him from having a normal freshman year experience.
She said: "I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college... it's very different than any other kid."