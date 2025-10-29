Inside Bizarre Rumor Barron Trump is Dating Argentine Ballroom Dancer... After Prez's Private Son Shut Down Dad's Famous Building for Hot Date

RadarOnline.com can confirm the New York University sophomore recently shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date with a woman – but he didn't have much say in the matter.

Security precautions are a little different when you're the president's son, which is why Barron was forced to have a date at home, according to sources.

Whispers of Barron shutting down the gilded tower he grew up in came after a source close to the first son claimed he has a first girlfriend.

The insider added: "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."

Sources noted the security service is always nearby, but Barron can date freely, adding, "He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this.

"Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off."