Trump Family Feud Erupts: Melania 'Deeply Uncomfortable' Over the Comments Eric, 41, Made About His Little Brother Barron, 19

The East Wing housed the first lady's office and staff, in addition to serving as the backdrop for festive decorations and events during the holiday season.

Previous reports said Melania had "raised concerns" in private about the East Wing's demolition, but "told associates it wasn't her project."

When asked about it, Trump noted she wasn't thrilled her office was being torn to the ground, but eventually came around to the project.

"You know what? She is very smart. In about one day she... if you would ask her now, she says it's great," Trump said in an interview.

Prior to tearing down the East Wing, Trump said it was a "poor, sad sight."

"First of all, the East Wing was a beautiful little tiny structure, built many years ago, that was renovated and expanded and deexpanded and columns ripped out," he shared.