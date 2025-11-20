Trump Family Feud Erupts: Melania 'Deeply Uncomfortable' Over the Comments Eric, 41, Made About His Little Brother Barron, 19
Keep it in the family!
Melania Trump is allegedly upset over Eric Trump repeating what Barron Trump said to Joe Biden on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Melania Trump 'Does Not Want Barron Discussed,' a Source Dished
An insider dished the first lady was bothered Barron's comment was garnering attention again, as she's "deeply uncomfortable" with him "trending" or being focused on.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Melania went off on Eric about him spilling tea on Barron.
"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," a source spilled. "She told Eric to shut his mouth. She protects that boy like a lioness."
Why Doesn't Melania Trump Want Barron Trump Talked About?
As for why the mama bear doesn't want her son discussed publicly, the insider explained, "He’s in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him."
They also noted she's worried the refocused attention on Barron could bring up old school gossip, which he'd already dealt with in the past.
Aside from being upset about Barron, Donald recently revealed she was less than thrilled with his demolition of the East Wing, which took her "tiny little office" to the ground.
Melania Trump Wasn't Thrilled With the East Wing Being Destroyed
The East Wing housed the first lady's office and staff, in addition to serving as the backdrop for festive decorations and events during the holiday season.
Previous reports said Melania had "raised concerns" in private about the East Wing's demolition, but "told associates it wasn't her project."
When asked about it, Trump noted she wasn't thrilled her office was being torn to the ground, but eventually came around to the project.
"You know what? She is very smart. In about one day she... if you would ask her now, she says it's great," Trump said in an interview.
Prior to tearing down the East Wing, Trump said it was a "poor, sad sight."
"First of all, the East Wing was a beautiful little tiny structure, built many years ago, that was renovated and expanded and deexpanded and columns ripped out," he shared.
The White House's Statement on Donald Trump Razing the East Wing
While he admitted he could have built around the East Wing, he ultimately decided to tear it down.
"I could have built the ballroom around it, but it would have not have been–we are building one of the greatest (ballrooms) in the world," he added.
Trump's decision to raze the East Wing was met with flak on both sides of the political arena.
The White House stood behind Trump, though, and released a statement slamming the "pearl clutching" from critics upset the historic site had been destroyed.
"In the latest instance of manufactured outrage, unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump's visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House – a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and additions from commanders-in-chief to keep the executive residence as a beacon of American excellence," the official statement read.