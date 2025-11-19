Daddy Dearest! Donald Trump Scores Major Brownie Points With Son Barron, 19, After Introducing Teen to His Hero

Donald Trump has scored major brownie points with his 19-year-old son Barron Trump after getting him to meet his soccer hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The meeting took place at a White House dinner, and the president couldn't help but brag about the conversation his youngest son and the world-renowned athlete had.

Barron Trump’s Meeting With Cristiano Ronaldo

Barron Trump's Meeting With Cristiano Ronaldo

At an event hosted in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 18, Barron finally got to meet soccer legend Ronaldo, 40. "This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world, business, sports. You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here, and Barron got to meet him," the politician, 79, boasted while talking to attendees at the dinner. He went on to admit he thinks Barron "respects his father a little bit more now" due to his introducing Ronaldo to him. "So I just want to thank you both for being here. Thank you very much, really," he added, sincerely.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted to Meet Donald Trump

Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted to Meet Donald Trump

Although Ronaldo is a Portuguese soccer star, he recently signed with Al Nassr in 2023, becoming the face of the Saudi Pro League. He even went as far as to call bin Salman his "boss" in an earlier interview. As far as the Commander-in-Chief goes, Ronaldo expressed in that interview how much he wanted to meet the current president. "[Donald] is one of the guys that I want to meet. I wish one day [to have that] opportunity," he shared at the time. "I wish one day to meet him [and] sit with him because he’s one of the [people] that I really like. I think it can make things happen, and I like people like that."

Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Want an Encounter With Donald Trump?

Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Want an Encounter With Donald Trump?

As for why he wanted to meet Trump, Ronaldo expressed how he wanted "the world" to go in a peaceful way. "That’s what I’m looking for, and I will tell him something," he elaborated. "Nobody knows this but, maybe one day, if [I] have the opportunity. I’m gonna sit with him and I’m going to tell him that we have something in common and something that we share." When pressed for what he had "in common" with Trump, Ronaldo refused to answer the question but insisted he would tell the president himself. When it was mentioned to the soccer star how much Barron adored him, he said he could tag along for the meeting. "We [can] do a debate. Who is the most famous in the world: me or Donald Trump?" he joked. "I think worldwide, even in that small [country of] Iceland, they know me more. I think in the world, nobody’s more famous than me [in] this generation in 2025... It’s a good debate. Let’s make that happen."

Source: MEGA Barron is currently taking classes at NYU's Washington, DC campus.