Melania and Barron Trump Attacked by MAGA Senator Over Radical Plans to Force U.S. Citizens to Renounce Foreign Citizenship
Dec. 2 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
A MAGA-backed senator has put forward a controversial bill that would require First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron to relinquish their Slovenian citizenships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno is behind the legislation dubbed "Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025," which demands citizens pledge "exclusive allegiance" to the United States, meaning those with dual citizenship would be forced with an extremely difficult decision.
Senator's Bill Threatens Melania and Barron's Dual-Citizenship
"An individual may not be a citizen or national of the United States while simultaneously possessing any foreign citizenship," Moreno's bill, released on Monday, December 1, stated. "A citizen of the United States who, after the date of the enactment of this Act, voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship shall be deemed to have relinquished United States citizenship."
If the bill were to become a law, it would mean the first lady would have to choose between U.S. citizenship and her native Slovenia.
While Barron, 19, was born in his father Donald Trump's hometown of New York City, he also has a Slovenian passport due to his mother's nationality.
Ironically, Moreno was born in Colombia and immigrated to the U.S. with his family as a child. He became a U.S. citizen when he was 18 years old.
The Republican lawmaker addressed the impact his bill would have on immigrants like himself in a press statement, in which he underscored the "privilege and honor" of becoming a U.S. citizen.
"It was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and only to the United States of America," Moreno said. "Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege – and if you want to be an American, it's all or nothing."
His statement added: "It's time to end dual citizenship for good."
The Fourteenth Amendment Hurdle
Luckily for Barron and Melania, Moreno's bill would have a massive hurdle to clear in order to become a law: the U.S. Constitution.
Under the Fourteenth Amendment, a citizen "cannot lose his or her citizenship unless he or she willingly surrenders it."
The Fourteenth Amendment additionally addresses birthright citizenship, declaring "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."
How Melania and Barron Could Be Impacted by Citizenship Bill
Trump's Administration Ripped for War With Sabrina Carpenter in Prez's Latest Battle With Female... Following His 'Vile' Remarks Against Female Reporters
Melania famously moved to the U.S. in 1996 for her modeling career and met Donald, 79, at an event in 1998.
The 55-year-old received her green card in 2001 and tied the knot with the future president in 2005.
Barron, who is Melania's only child and Donald's youngest of five children from three marriages, was born in March 2006. His mother became a U.S. citizen the same year.
According to author Mary Jordan's 2020 book, The Art of Her Deal, Melania felt it was crucial for Barron to not only learn how to speak Slovenian but also hold citizenship in her home country.
"(Donald) Trump has complained to others that he has no idea what they are saying," Jordan wrote about the mother and son conversing in Melania's native tongue.
When later asked why she believed Melania insisted on Barron holding a Slovenian passport and learning the language, Jordan claimed it had to do with the 19-year-old's future career.
She explained that with dual citizenship, Barron could "work freely in all of Europe much more easily," adding, "So if he wants to go start a Paris bureau of Trump.org or a Slovenian bureau, it's much easier for him, and it just gives him more options."