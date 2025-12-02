Melania and Barron Trump Attacked by MAGA Senator Over Radical Plans to Force U.S. Citizens to Renounce Foreign Citizenship

Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno is behind the legislation dubbed "Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025," which demands citizens pledge "exclusive allegiance" to the United States, meaning those with dual citizenship would be forced with an extremely difficult decision.

A MAGA-backed senator has put forward a controversial bill that would require First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron to relinquish their Slovenian citizenships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Barron, 19, was born in his father Donald Trump 's hometown of New York City , he also has a Slovenian passport due to his mother's nationality.

If the bill were to become a law, it would mean the first lady would have to choose between U.S. citizenship and her native Slovenia.

"An individual may not be a citizen or national of the United States while simultaneously possessing any foreign citizenship," Moreno's bill, released on Monday, December 1, stated. "A citizen of the United States who, after the date of the enactment of this Act, voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship shall be deemed to have relinquished United States citizenship."

The bill would force dual citizenship holders to choose between the U.S. and other countries of citizenship.

Ironically, Moreno was born in Colombia and immigrated to the U.S. with his family as a child. He became a U.S. citizen when he was 18 years old.

The Republican lawmaker addressed the impact his bill would have on immigrants like himself in a press statement, in which he underscored the "privilege and honor" of becoming a U.S. citizen.

"It was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and only to the United States of America," Moreno said. "Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege – and if you want to be an American, it's all or nothing."

His statement added: "It's time to end dual citizenship for good."