Oh, Baby! Why Melania Trump Put Foot Down on Prez After He Begged First Lady to 'Have More' Kids Revealed In Resurfaced Interview

Melania, who shares son Barron with the president, opened up on why she shut the door on having any more children with Donald.

Melania Trump has made a bombshell confession about her husband, Donald, and their family in a resurfaced interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania said she's 'in charge of everything' when it comes to parenting.

Barron was born in 2006, which Melania detailed, was a busy time for their family.

Although Donald wanted to procreate more, Melania insisted she was "perfectly fine with one" child.

"Donald was encouraging to have more, and I said, I’m completely fine with one because it’s a very busy life, and I know how busy he is, and I’m in charge of everything, so that's why, it's just perfect," she dished in a clip from last year.

She went on to gush over Barron, gloating, "his strength, his intelligence, his knowledge, his kindness, it's admirable. And he's enjoying his college days.

"I hope he will have a great experience, because his life is very different than any other 18/19 year old child."