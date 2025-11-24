Your tip
Melania Trump

Oh, Baby! Why Melania Trump Put Foot Down on Prez After He Begged First Lady to 'Have More' Kids Revealed In Resurfaced Interview

Photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump said having one child 'is just perfect.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has made a bombshell confession about her husband, Donald, and their family in a resurfaced interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melania, who shares son Barron with the president, opened up on why she shut the door on having any more children with Donald.

Why Didn't Melania Trump Want More Children?

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania said she's 'in charge of everything' when it comes to parenting.

Barron was born in 2006, which Melania detailed, was a busy time for their family.

Although Donald wanted to procreate more, Melania insisted she was "perfectly fine with one" child.

"Donald was encouraging to have more, and I said, I’m completely fine with one because it’s a very busy life, and I know how busy he is, and I’m in charge of everything, so that's why, it's just perfect," she dished in a clip from last year.

She went on to gush over Barron, gloating, "his strength, his intelligence, his knowledge, his kindness, it's admirable. And he's enjoying his college days.

"I hope he will have a great experience, because his life is very different than any other 18/19 year old child."

Donald Trump Claims Melania Loves Barron 'More Than' Him

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Melania has a 'wonderful son.'

Earlier this year, the president praised Melania's "love of children," specifically addressing how in sync she is with 19-year-old Barron.

"... She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it," he quipped.

Donald's comments came on the heels of it being revealed that Melania had sent a letter to Vladimir Putin begging for peace in Ukraine on behalf of the children there.

In the letter, she wrote the following: "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

Donald praised his wife for the letter, insisting, "She loves her son, she loves children, and she hates to see something like this happening."

Melania Allegedly Went Off on Stepson Eric for Talking About Barron

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania allegedly told stepson Eric to 'shut his mouth' about Barron.

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Melania remains fiercely protective over Barron, as she was recently allegedly upset with Eric Trump for repeating what her son said to Joe Biden on the day of Donald's inauguration.

An insider spilled the first lady was upset Barron's comment was garnering attention again, as she's "deeply uncomfortable" with him "trending" or being focused on.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Melania went off on Eric about him dishing on Barron.

"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," a source spilled. "She told Eric to shut his mouth. She protects that boy like a lioness."

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron wants a 'quiet life,' an insider shared.

The reason Melania allegedly went into mama bear mode is due to him being "in college" and wanting a "quiet life."

"Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him," they explained.

They also claimed she's worried the refocused attention on Barron could bring up old school gossip, which he'd already dealt with in the past.

While Melania and Barron clearly have a close bond, Donald also recently shared he won brownie points with Barron when he got him to meet his soccer hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.

"This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world, business, sports. You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here, and Barron got to meet him," Trump shared at an event hosted in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington, D.C. on November 18.

He went on to admit he thinks Barron "respects his father a little bit more now" due to his introducing Ronaldo to him.

