Barron Trump's Words to Biden: Here's What Trump's Youngest Son Said to Sleepy Joe and Kamala Harris During Viral Moment at Presidential Inauguration
Nov. 17 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
The mysterious message Barron Trump secretly whispered to Joe Biden at his father's presidential inauguration in January has finally been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
Reports at the time speculated Donald Trump's youngest son, 19, told the outgoing president to "go f--- himself" in a clip that went viral.
During Donald's second swearing-in ceremony, cameras caught the brief exchange between Barron, 19, and Biden, 82. The two shook hands before Barron leaned in and said... something to Biden, sending social media into speculation overdrive.
One of the prevailing theories was that the teen dropped an F-bomb in Biden's ear, but older brother Eric debunked those reports while speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show.
"Do you remember that whole controversy where (Barron) went up to Biden… and (the media) had all these, like, lip-reading experts (analyze it), and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go F himself'?" Eric brought up.
"So one night… I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, you know, like, it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right, but, like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you,' or something like that."
"Something very respectful," Eric added.
Barron Trump's a 'Really Nice Kid'
But while he might not have said the F-word out loud, Eric said he wouldn't put it past his younger bro.
"He’s a nice guy. He’s probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here," Eric said, pointing to his head. "But like, he’s too courteous to actually go out there and say it.
"Barron’s a really nice kid."
Barron Trump's Private Life Exposed
"Really nice kid" Barron is no stranger to finding himself being taken out of context. He is the only child of Donald, 79, and his 55-year-old first lady mom, Melania.
His last public appearance alongside his father came at the president's inauguration in January, where he was seen smiling for the cameras.
Since then, he has been conspicuously absent from official events, fueling speculation about his personal life and education at NYU.
While living in New York City, Barron largely kept a low profile on campus, avoiding sharing his phone number with classmates and keeping his circle of friends small.
Is Barron Trump Dating a Dancer?
In October, Barron's rumor mill churned with wild speculation he was secretly dating a man identified as an Argentine ballroom dancer named Carlos Strasser.
A popular political commentator on social media known as "Hawk," or @mdg650hawk of Hawk's Podcasts, posted a YouTube reaction video promoting the rumor.
But insiders at the White House called shenanigans.
"This is total nonsense," a source close to the Trump family told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Barron is not dating anyone. He’s focused on school and staying out of the spotlight."
Conspiracy theorists shared and reshared photos of Strasser, who allegedly performs with the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany.
However, Stuttgart Ballet spokesperson Jennifer Schurr told fact-checking website Snopes that's just fake news.
"After talking with Carlos, I can confirm that he has no connection whatsoever to Barron Trump – he has never met him," Schurr told the site. "He is also not 32 years old, has no training as a ballroom dancer, and has no Argentine roots.
"We cannot explain the origin of this rumor and would be very grateful for a correction."