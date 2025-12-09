Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Barron Trump

'Pretty Tasteless': MAGA-Friendly Pastor Blasted for Leaking Details About His Private Conversation with Trump's Youngest Son Barron, 19, About Religious Beliefs

Composite photo of Barron Trump and Stuart Knechtle
Source: MEGA; @GEORGE JANKO/YOUTUBE

Barron Trump spoke with Stuart Knechtle about religion.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Stuart Knechtle, a pastor famous on TikTok, has been blasted for outing his conversation with Donald Trump's son Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When speaking about his talk with Barron, Knechtle not only revealed details about their conversation, but he also leaked that the Prez's youngest son is close to embracing Christ.

Article continues below advertisement

Details of Barron Trump's Call With a Pastor

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Stuart Knechtle
Source: @GEORGE JANKO/YOUTUBE

Stuart Knechtle told Barron Trump a story about a friend in Africa who allegedly saw lots of Muslims coming to Christ via dreams and revelations.

When detailing their talk, Knechtle spilled he told Barron a story about this friend in Africa who allegedly saw lots of Muslims coming to Christ via dreams and revelations.

"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," he said. "I thought I was really on. I was pumped."

While he admitted Barron was not buying what he was selling before he told him the story of his friend in Africa, once he did, he asked Barron how he would explain it.

"Oh that's a very interesting point," Knechtle alleged Barron replied. "And you have eyewitness testimony."

After insisting the story really hit home for Barron, he noted he's "very close to putting his faith in Christ."

Article continues below advertisement

The Pastor Was Taken to Task for Leaking Details of His Call With Barron Trump

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Stuart Knechtle was called 'tasteless' for outing details of his conversation with Barron Trump.

After Knechtle spilled the beans on the president's son's religious contemplations, he was taken to task for sharing what many deemed should have been a private conversation.

"I think it's pretty tasteless for a pastor to reveal a private conversation with someone they're counseling, especially when that person is Barron Trump, the son of the President of the United States," one person wrote on X.

Another user insisted releasing the contents of a private conversation was "disgusting."

"They are private conversations or private messages and they should stay private unless both parties consent for information to be released," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Is Reportedly 'Furious' Over the Leaked Info

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is reportedly 'so upset' about the pastor's conversation with Barron being leaked.

Social media users aside, Barron's mother, Melania Trump, was said to be "furious" after Knechtle leaked the private details of their conversation.

"Melania has always stressed discretion," a White House source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."

"Melania exploded when she heard about it. This isn't just disappointment — it's fury," another source insisted.

When explaining why she was so upset, another insider detailed it had nothing to do with "politics or religion."

"It’s about trust. She has always tried to shield him from the spotlight," they shared.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'You Are the Most Obnoxious': Trump Lashes Out at Another Female Reporter During Tense Press Conference Just Weeks After Vile 'Piggy' Remark Scandal

Erika Kirk said Charlie was the 'love' of her life.

Erika Kirk's Emotional Breakdown: Charlie's Widow Sobs on Live TV Revealing How Seeing Her Late Husband's Favorite Hot Sauce in the Supermarket is Triggering Following His Assassination

The 'Betrayal' of Barron Trump Is 'Devastating,' an Insider Shared

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump, Barron Trump, and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality' in the wake of a pastor's conversation with Barron being outed.

Melania is said to be considering some significant consequences due to her feeling so hurt by the "betrayal" of Knechtle.

"Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality," an aide dished. "Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated.

"Barron's moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating."

Barron recently left New York City, where he was taking classes at New York University, and moved into the White House. He is continuing to attend NYU, but getting educated at their D.C. campus.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.