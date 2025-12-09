'Pretty Tasteless': MAGA-Friendly Pastor Blasted for Leaking Details About His Private Conversation with Trump's Youngest Son Barron, 19, About Religious Beliefs

When speaking about his talk with Barron, Knechtle not only revealed details about their conversation, but he also leaked that the Prez's youngest son is close to embracing Christ.

Stuart Knechtle, a pastor famous on TikTok, has been blasted for outing his conversation with Donald Trump 's son Barron , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When detailing their talk, Knechtle spilled he told Barron a story about this friend in Africa who allegedly saw lots of Muslims coming to Christ via dreams and revelations.

"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," he said. "I thought I was really on. I was pumped."

While he admitted Barron was not buying what he was selling before he told him the story of his friend in Africa, once he did, he asked Barron how he would explain it.

"Oh that's a very interesting point," Knechtle alleged Barron replied. "And you have eyewitness testimony."

After insisting the story really hit home for Barron, he noted he's "very close to putting his faith in Christ."