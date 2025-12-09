'Pretty Tasteless': MAGA-Friendly Pastor Blasted for Leaking Details About His Private Conversation with Trump's Youngest Son Barron, 19, About Religious Beliefs
Dec. 9 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET
Stuart Knechtle, a pastor famous on TikTok, has been blasted for outing his conversation with Donald Trump's son Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When speaking about his talk with Barron, Knechtle not only revealed details about their conversation, but he also leaked that the Prez's youngest son is close to embracing Christ.
Details of Barron Trump's Call With a Pastor
When detailing their talk, Knechtle spilled he told Barron a story about this friend in Africa who allegedly saw lots of Muslims coming to Christ via dreams and revelations.
"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," he said. "I thought I was really on. I was pumped."
While he admitted Barron was not buying what he was selling before he told him the story of his friend in Africa, once he did, he asked Barron how he would explain it.
"Oh that's a very interesting point," Knechtle alleged Barron replied. "And you have eyewitness testimony."
After insisting the story really hit home for Barron, he noted he's "very close to putting his faith in Christ."
The Pastor Was Taken to Task for Leaking Details of His Call With Barron Trump
After Knechtle spilled the beans on the president's son's religious contemplations, he was taken to task for sharing what many deemed should have been a private conversation.
"I think it's pretty tasteless for a pastor to reveal a private conversation with someone they're counseling, especially when that person is Barron Trump, the son of the President of the United States," one person wrote on X.
Another user insisted releasing the contents of a private conversation was "disgusting."
"They are private conversations or private messages and they should stay private unless both parties consent for information to be released," they added.
Melania Trump Is Reportedly 'Furious' Over the Leaked Info
Social media users aside, Barron's mother, Melania Trump, was said to be "furious" after Knechtle leaked the private details of their conversation.
"Melania has always stressed discretion," a White House source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."
"Melania exploded when she heard about it. This isn't just disappointment — it's fury," another source insisted.
When explaining why she was so upset, another insider detailed it had nothing to do with "politics or religion."
"It’s about trust. She has always tried to shield him from the spotlight," they shared.
'You Are the Most Obnoxious': Trump Lashes Out at Another Female Reporter During Tense Press Conference Just Weeks After Vile 'Piggy' Remark Scandal
The 'Betrayal' of Barron Trump Is 'Devastating,' an Insider Shared
Melania is said to be considering some significant consequences due to her feeling so hurt by the "betrayal" of Knechtle.
"Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality," an aide dished. "Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated.
"Barron's moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating."
Barron recently left New York City, where he was taking classes at New York University, and moved into the White House. He is continuing to attend NYU, but getting educated at their D.C. campus.