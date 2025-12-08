'It's a Betrayal': Melania Trump 'Exploded' After MAGA-Friendly Pastor Leaked Details About Teenage Son Barron's Religious Awakening Phone Call
Dec. 8 2025, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET
Melania Trump is said to be "furious" over a TikTok pastor sharing details about his phone call with her son Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed the first lady was livid after pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, discussed his conversation with Barron, 19, on a faith-based podcast.
While discussing his chat with the first son, Knechtle, 37, claimed the 19-year-old was "very close to putting his faith in Christ."
First Lady's Fury
Sources now claimed Melania is seeing red and believed Barron's phone call with Knechtle was supposed to be private.
"Melania has always stressed discretion," one White House source reportedly told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."
Another well-placed insider added: "Melania exploded when she heard about it. This isn't just disappointment — it's fury."
Pastor Leaks Details of Chat with Barron
As RadarOnline.com reported, Knechtle opened up about the 12:30 A.M. phone call during a recent appearance on The George Janko Show podcast.
Knechtle recalled how he shared "all the evidence for God and Christianity" with Barron.
"I thought I was really on, I was pumped," the TikTok pastor said. "And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."
The pastor noted Barron thought "dreams and revelations," which refers to divine communication, was a "very interesting point."
Knechtle noted the portion of their chat focused on "dreams and revelations" was "the only thing that stuck with him" before adding Barron appeared to be "very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close."
"I pray that goes through," the host said as Knechtle agreed, "Yeah, that would be huge."
He added: "I think it shows the power of dreams and revelations...people who are not believers see them and say, 'Wow, OK, there could be something to that.'"
While addressing the first lady's fury over the pastor's podcast interview, a third insider said: "This isn't about politics or religion. It’s about trust. She has always tried to shield him from the spotlight."
Melania is said to be so hurt by the "betrayal" she's considering severe consequences.
"Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality," an aide told Shuter. "Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated."
The aide added: "Barron's moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating."
Adding to the drama is the fact that Barron recently picked up his life in New York City, including taking classes at NYU in Manhattan, and moved into the White House. He's continuing to take classes at NYU's D.C. campus.
Melania has always worked overtime to keep Barron shielded from public view – and the leaked phone call has become her worst nightmare as her son is settling into his new life in D.C.