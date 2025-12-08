'It's a Betrayal': Melania Trump 'Exploded' After MAGA-Friendly Pastor Leaked Details About Teenage Son Barron's Religious Awakening Phone Call

Melania Trump is said to be "furious" over a TikTok pastor sharing details about his phone call with her son Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed the first lady was livid after pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, discussed his conversation with Barron, 19, on a faith-based podcast.

While discussing his chat with the first son, Knechtle, 37, claimed the 19-year-old was "very close to putting his faith in Christ."