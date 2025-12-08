Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

'It's a Betrayal': Melania Trump 'Exploded' After MAGA-Friendly Pastor Leaked Details About Teenage Son Barron's Religious Awakening Phone Call

Split photo of Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Stuart Knechtle
Source: MEGA; @George Janko/YouTube

Melania Trump is said to be furious with pastor Stuart Knechtle leaking details of his chat with her son Barron.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump is said to be "furious" over a TikTok pastor sharing details about his phone call with her son Barron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed the first lady was livid after pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, discussed his conversation with Barron, 19, on a faith-based podcast.

While discussing his chat with the first son, Knechtle, 37, claimed the 19-year-old was "very close to putting his faith in Christ."

Article continues below advertisement

First Lady's Fury

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

White House sources claimed Melania is furious over the pastor leaking details of his call with Barron.

Sources now claimed Melania is seeing red and believed Barron's phone call with Knechtle was supposed to be private.

"Melania has always stressed discretion," one White House source reportedly told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."

Another well-placed insider added: "Melania exploded when she heard about it. This isn't just disappointment — it's fury."

Article continues below advertisement

Pastor Leaks Details of Chat with Barron

Split photo of Barron Trump, Stuart Knechtle
Source: MEGA;@George Janko/YouTube

TikTok influencer and pastor Stuart Knechtle shared details from his late-night call with Barron Trump.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Knechtle opened up about the 12:30 A.M. phone call during a recent appearance on The George Janko Show podcast.

Knechtle recalled how he shared "all the evidence for God and Christianity" with Barron.

"I thought I was really on, I was pumped," the TikTok pastor said. "And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."

The pastor noted Barron thought "dreams and revelations," which refers to divine communication, was a "very interesting point."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Stuart Knechtle
Source: @George Janko/YouTube

Knechtle noted discussing 'dreams and revelations' was 'the only thing that stuck with' Barron during their chat.

Knechtle noted the portion of their chat focused on "dreams and revelations" was "the only thing that stuck with him" before adding Barron appeared to be "very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close."

"I pray that goes through," the host said as Knechtle agreed, "Yeah, that would be huge."

He added: "I think it shows the power of dreams and revelations...people who are not believers see them and say, 'Wow, OK, there could be something to that.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania is said to be upset with the pastor's 'betrayal' as she works to 'shield (Barron) from the spotlight.'

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump Sent an 'Extremely Unkind' Message After She Received 'Death Threats' Following Nasty Fallout With Prez

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Henry Cuellar

Trump Explodes Over 'Lack of Loyalty': Pardoned Texas Congressman Runs Back to Democrats Days After He and His Wife Escape From Bribery Scandal

While addressing the first lady's fury over the pastor's podcast interview, a third insider said: "This isn't about politics or religion. It’s about trust. She has always tried to shield him from the spotlight."

Melania is said to be so hurt by the "betrayal" she's considering severe consequences.

"Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality," an aide told Shuter. "Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated."

The aide added: "Barron's moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding to the drama is the fact that Barron recently picked up his life in New York City, including taking classes at NYU in Manhattan, and moved into the White House. He's continuing to take classes at NYU's D.C. campus.

Melania has always worked overtime to keep Barron shielded from public view – and the leaked phone call has become her worst nightmare as her son is settling into his new life in D.C.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.