Barron Trump Suspected of Running White House Social Media Accounts After 'Savage' Videos Trolling Nicolás Maduro Were Posted Following His Arrest

Barron Trump has been suspected of running the White House social media accounts.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Melania and Donald Trump's 19-year-old son, Barron, has been accused of running official White House social media accounts following the arrest of Venezuelan despot Nicolás Maduro, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since Trump, 79, took office for his second term in January, official government social media accounts have been repeatedly called out for trolling, posting disturbing anti-immigration propaganda, and amplifying baseless claims.

White House Trolls Maduro After Arrest

Source: @WHITEHOUSE/X

The video mocking Maduro was set to the Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Hypnotize.'

After the Trump administration shocked the world by capturing Maduro in one of the most controversial and daring military raids in U.S. history, the White House X account raised eyebrows – and made many wonder if the president's youngest son was the keyboard warrior responsible for the post.

On Saturday, January 3, the White House account posted a montage video of a Maduro speech spliced together with a clip of Secretary of State Marco Rubio set to Notorious B.I.G.'s Hypnotize.

"If you don't know, now you know," the caption quoted the rapper's lyrics alongside a bald eagle emoji.

Barron Trump Suspected of Crafting WH Posts

Photo of J.D. Vance, Barron Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users suspected the 19-year-old was responsible for the unprofessional posts.

"It has to be Barron Trump running this account," one X user wrote in response to the White House video, which has been viewed more than 31 million times.

"At first, I thought it was a random X account, then I realized it was the official White House account," echoed a second user as a third chimed in, "I don’t know if this post coming from an official White House account is hilarious or terrifying (to be honest)."

When one user joked, "The intern running this account needs a raise," as other users replied, "It's Barron," and "Well done, Barron."

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House has been slammed for posting anti-immigration posts and promoting 'far-right' ideology.

Dozens more responded they were "convinced" the president and first lady's only child was behind the account.

This isn't the first time the NYU student has been accused of running official social media accounts.

"I think Barron is running the White House TikTok account," a X user speculated in mid-December 2025.

Many in the replies agreed they also suspected Barron of posting the childish responses – and a week later, a separate account joked Barron was behind a TikTok video of Trump and Melania on "Christmas Eve Eve."

Composite photo of Stephen Miller and Nicolás Maduro

Photo of Nicholas Maduro, Marjorie Taylor Greene

White House Takes Over DOJ X Account

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House reportedly took over the DOJ's X account amid fallout from the Epstein files release.

As Radar previously reported, the White House took over the Department of Justice's official account amid the disastrous release of the Epstein files in December 2025.

Social media users noticed the DOJ X account resembled Trump's Truth Social ramblings and ditched its professional tone. In one instance, the DOJ insulted a reporter and branded them a "dope."

A report later claimed the White House hijacked the social media account to better control messaging as the department scrambled to release materials related to the investigation into the convicted pedophile.

"Because the law requires us to release all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein in our possession, so that’s what we are doing, you dope. Are you suggesting we break the law?" the DOJ account wrote in response to a White House reporter asking about the delayed release.

