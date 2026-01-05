Barron Trump Suspected of Running White House Social Media Accounts After 'Savage' Videos Trolling Nicolás Maduro Were Posted Following His Arrest

After the Trump administration shocked the world by capturing Maduro in one of the most controversial and daring military raids in U.S. history, the White House X account raised eyebrows – and made many wonder if the president's youngest son was the keyboard warrior responsible for the post.

On Saturday, January 3, the White House account posted a montage video of a Maduro speech spliced together with a clip of Secretary of State Marco Rubio set to Notorious B.I.G.'s Hypnotize.

"If you don't know, now you know," the caption quoted the rapper's lyrics alongside a bald eagle emoji.