Melania Trump 'Threatened' to Revoke Mar-a-Lago Memberships Over Leaked Photos of Teen Son Barron — 'His Privacy is Non-Negotiable'
Jan. 2 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Melania Trump is said to have threatened to revoke Mar-a-Lago memberships after photos of her son Barron at the club's holiday party were leaked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders reportedly said the First Lady has made it "very clear" Barron's privacy is "non-negotiable."
Barron Spotted at Mar-a-Lago
After completing his freshman year at New York University in Manhattan, Barron, 19, left the Big Apple and moved into the White House with his parents and enrolled at NYU's Washington, D.C., campus.
While he's been out of the limelight recently to work on "financial interests," Barron was seen walking through Mar-a-Lago's dining area with Donald in photos secretly snapped at a holiday event.
Models Valeria Sokolova and Abla Sofy both reportedly took photos of Barron – and now sources claim his fiercely protective mother is livid over the images being leaked.
"Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."
Mar-a-Lago staff was said to move quickly to prevent any further images of Melania and Donald's only child from being leaked to the public.
"The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," another source explained.
Insiders who attended the New Year's Eve party said Barron was "quiet" as he followed the president around the event.
"Barron was solemnly following his father through the dining room," a source said of the leaked photos. "He was quiet, very reserved, wearing his usual blue suit, almost mirroring Donald."
"He didn't smile or interact much," an insider added.
This isn't the first time Melania has been enraged over details of Barron's personal life being shared with the public.
Melania Furious Over Pastor's 'Betrayal'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Melania was furious with a popular TikTok pastor sharing details of a late-night phone call he had with Barron over Christianity.
Pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has more than two million followers on TikTok, claimed Barron seemed "very close to putting his faith in Christ" during a recent appearance on a faith-based podcast.
Knechtle recalled how he shared "all the evidence for God and Christianity" with the 19-year-old but "came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing" until he hit Barron with "dreams and revelations," which the first son was said to find "very interesting."
After the pastor's podcast interview went viral, insiders claimed Melania felt her family's private life had been "betrayed."
"Melania has always stressed discretion," an insider said. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."
"Melania exploded when she heard about it," another source echoed. "This isn't just disappointment — it's fury."
A third source claimed Melania's fury wasn't over "politics or religion," but rather "trust."
They noted the First Lady "has always tried to shield (Barron) from the spotlight."
Meanwhile, an aide reportedly confessed "Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality."
"Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated," the aide said before noting, "Barron's moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating."