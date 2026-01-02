Melania Trump 'Threatened' to Revoke Mar-a-Lago Memberships Over Leaked Photos of Teen Son Barron — 'His Privacy is Non-Negotiable'

After completing his freshman year at New York University in Manhattan, Barron, 19, left the Big Apple and moved into the White House with his parents and enrolled at NYU's Washington, D.C., campus.

While he's been out of the limelight recently to work on "financial interests," Barron was seen walking through Mar-a-Lago's dining area with Donald in photos secretly snapped at a holiday event.

Models Valeria Sokolova and Abla Sofy both reportedly took photos of Barron – and now sources claim his fiercely protective mother is livid over the images being leaked.