Barron Trump, 19, Returns to Mar-a-Lago to Celebrate the Holidays With His Parents — After a MAGA Podcaster Leaked Teen's Personal Religious Beliefs
Dec. 29 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Barron Trump may not yet have fully embraced Jesus Christ, but it looks like he's just fine with Christmas celebrations, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Trump's son was spotted celebrating the holiday with his family, after a popular TikTok pastor revealed the teen was "very close" to believing in God and Christianity.
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
After rarely being seen during his freshman year of college at NYU, Barron popped up at the president's Christmas Day dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Barron, 19, can be seen sticking close to his father in videos shared by Russian fashion model Valeria Sokolova and Moroccan model Abla Sofy.
Later, he sat next to his dad at dinner. Both times, he looked reserved and did not appear to be interacting with other guests.
The appearance echoed another recent rare sighting of Barron at his dad's private Florida club for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the first time he'd been spotted with his presidential pop since his inauguration for his second term in January.
Religious Revelations
While Barron has kept out of the spotlight, a popular religious advisor revealed intimate details about his recent private conversation with the teen – including his wavering belief in Christianity.
Pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, revealed the prez's youngest son is close to embracing Christ.
"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," Knechtle said on the faith-based The George Janko Show podcast earlier this month. "I thought I was really on. I was pumped."
While he admitted Barron was not buying what he was selling before he told him the story of his friend in Africa, once he did, he asked Barron how he would explain it.
"Oh, that's a very interesting point," Knechtle alleged Barron replied. "And you have eyewitness testimony."
After insisting the story really hit home for Barron, he noted he's "very close to putting his faith in Christ."
Melania's Misery
However, the revelation of his private conversation did not sit well with Barron's mother, First Lady Melania Trump, who was said to be "furious" after the details were shared.
"Melania has always stressed discretion," a White House source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."
"Melania exploded when she heard about it. This isn't just disappointment — it's fury," another source insisted.
When explaining why she was so upset, another insider detailed it had nothing to do with "politics or religion."
"It’s about trust. She has always tried to shield him from the spotlight," they shared.
A Mother's Revenge
Melania is said to be considering significant consequences because she feels so hurt by Knechtle's treachery.
"Melania's circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality," an aide dished. "Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated.
"Barron's moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating."