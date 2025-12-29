Barron Trump, 19, Returns to Mar-a-Lago to Celebrate the Holidays With His Parents — After a MAGA Podcaster Leaked Teen's Personal Religious Beliefs

While Barron has kept out of the spotlight, a popular religious advisor revealed intimate details about his recent private conversation with the teen – including his wavering belief in Christianity.

Pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, revealed the prez's youngest son is close to embracing Christ.

"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," Knechtle said on the faith-based The George Janko Show podcast earlier this month. "I thought I was really on. I was pumped."

While he admitted Barron was not buying what he was selling before he told him the story of his friend in Africa, once he did, he asked Barron how he would explain it.

"Oh, that's a very interesting point," Knechtle alleged Barron replied. "And you have eyewitness testimony."

After insisting the story really hit home for Barron, he noted he's "very close to putting his faith in Christ."