Trump Dragged for Bizarre Behavior During Awkward Christmas Dinner With Melania and His Father-in-Law Viktor Knavs — as Prez Deals With Epstein Files Backlash

Source: fox news

Donald Trump appeared to be boxed out while wife Melania and her dad Viktor Knavs were having a conversation.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump sat far from his wife, Melania, and her dad, and appeared disinterested at his fancy holiday dinner, RadarOnline.com can report – until the cameras suddenly spotlighted him.

The president was criticized for his demeanor at the opulent meal with his father-in-law, who is just two years his senior.

Trump's Dinner Demeanor

Once he noticed he was on camera, Trump sprung to life.

Trump, 79, hosted Christmas Eve dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and critics online couldn't stop pointing out how awkwardly his wife, Melania, 55, and her father, Viktor Knavs, 81, interacted at the table.

In a video from the evening, the father-daughter duo appear to be having a jovial conversation, as Trump looks boxed out. It likely didn't help that he was seated so far away from the two.

However, when a camera focused on him, Trump suddenly came to life, waving to reporters and inserting himself into the table talk.

The scene drew scathing responses on social media, where one person asked: "Could Melania sit any farther away from Trump? It's as if his diaper is full and she wants nothing to do with it.

That same person doubled down, adding, "Could Trump be any more insecure? He actually signaled the camera person to keep the camera on him instead of his wife."

One user slammed: "No friends, no family, no love, no happiness."

While a third snarked: "Melania and her father are talking s--- about him in another language."

Trump-Epstein Fresh Accusations

The president then inserted himself into the conversation.

Trump may have had his attention elsewhere during the dinner, as he continues to face more questions following the release of the first batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

As more photos and documents shine a light on the s-- trafficker and his guests, one particular bombshell accuses Trump and Epstein of rape.

According to the document, someone reached out to the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to report information related to Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the report, there's a redacted name that specifically states, "he raped me." The "he" they are referring to is Trump.

"Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein," a redacted name also claims. The age of the victim is not known.

Trump's Ego V.. Epstein's Ego

Trump has been distracted by the ongoing release of the Epstein files.

The exact nature of Trump's friendship with Epstein has long been debated, with the controversial president insisting he ditched the financier before any of his s-- trafficking allegations became public.

However, Epstein's former employees painted a different picture, sharing tales of the two swapping stories of their sexual conquests in what was described as an ego-driven game of one-upmanship.

One of Epstein's personal assistants told the New York Times when she worked late and the office had emptied, the businessman would put Trump on a speakerphone to make sure she could hear.

"Mr. Trump, she said, seemed to enjoy regaling Mr. Epstein with tales of his sexual exploits," according to the report. "And Mr. Epstein seemed to delight in how uncomfortable it made her to overhear them."

Trump's Graphic Comments

New bombshell accusations about their relationship continue to be unearthed.

And the calls would often turn graphic and sophomoric.

"She remembered one call in the mid-1990s on which the two men discussed how much pubic hair a particular woman had, and whether there was enough for Mr. Epstein to floss his teeth with," the article claimed.

"On another, Mr. Trump told Mr. Epstein about having s-- with another woman on a pool table."

