Trump Dragged for Bizarre Behavior During Awkward Christmas Dinner With Melania and His Father-in-Law Viktor Knavs — as Prez Deals With Epstein Files Backlash

Trump may have had his attention elsewhere during the dinner, as he continues to face more questions following the release of the first batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

As more photos and documents shine a light on the s-- trafficker and his guests, one particular bombshell accuses Trump and Epstein of rape.

According to the document, someone reached out to the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to report information related to Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the report, there's a redacted name that specifically states, "he raped me." The "he" they are referring to is Trump.

"Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein," a redacted name also claims. The age of the victim is not known.