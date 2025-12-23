Epstein Files Bombshell: Donald Trump and Disgraced Financier Accused of 'Raping the Same Female', Newly Released FBI Docs Claim

Earlier today, an alleged letter came out Epstein had supposedly written to Larry Nassar, a known pedophile.

In the letter, Epstein allegedly wrote, "Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls."

The DOJ also responded to this letter, stating they are "currently looking into the validity of this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar and we will follow up as soon as possible."

They added: "In the meantime, three facts stand out:

-The postmark on the envelope is Virginia, not New York, where Jeffrey Epstein was jailed at the time.

-The return address listed the wrong jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail.

-The envelope was processed three days AFTER Epstein’s death."

Aside from the Department of Justice posts, neither Trump nor the White House has commented on the latest developments.