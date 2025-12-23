Epstein Files Bombshell: Donald Trump and Disgraced Financier Accused of 'Raping the Same Female', Newly Released FBI Docs Claim
Dec. 23 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
In a bombshell accusation, Donald Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have been accused of rape in the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The allegation was revealed in an unclassified FBI document that appeared in the Epstein files from October 2020.
Rape Allegation Against Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
According to the info in the document, someone called the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to report information related to Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.
In the report, there's a redacted name that specifically states, "he raped me." The "he" they are referring to is Trump.
"Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein," a redacted name also claims. The age of the victim is not known.
What Did a Limo Driver Allege Donald Trump Said Regarding Jeffrey Epstien and a Girl?
In another part of the report, a redacted person claimed "she had met a lady who invited her daughters [redacted names] to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997."
Trump's name appears in various places in the report, including an allegation from someone who previously worked as a limo driver in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and drove Trump to the airport.
They allege Trump was saying the name "Jeffrey" multiple times while on a phone call inside the limo and referred to "abusing some girl."
The Department of Justice's Response
In the wake of the shocking report, Radar reached out to the White House, which pointed us in the direction of a Department of Justice statement: "The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
"Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.
"Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims."
A Letter Jeffrey Epstein Wrote to Larry Nassar
Earlier today, an alleged letter came out Epstein had supposedly written to Larry Nassar, a known pedophile.
In the letter, Epstein allegedly wrote, "Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls."
The DOJ also responded to this letter, stating they are "currently looking into the validity of this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar and we will follow up as soon as possible."
They added: "In the meantime, three facts stand out:
-The postmark on the envelope is Virginia, not New York, where Jeffrey Epstein was jailed at the time.
-The return address listed the wrong jail where Epstein was held and did not include his inmate number, which is required for outgoing mail.
-The envelope was processed three days AFTER Epstein’s death."
Aside from the Department of Justice posts, neither Trump nor the White House has commented on the latest developments.