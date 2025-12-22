Your tip
Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi Faces Legal Trouble Over Unreleased Jeffrey Epstein Material — as Cover-Up Claims Erupt After All 16 Photos Are Mysteriously Deleted From Files

Photo of Pam Bondi, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Two congressmen are threatening AG Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein files release.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Two congressmen who spearheaded the effort to have all of the Justice Department's unreleased Jeffrey Epstein material made public are going after Attorney General Pam Bondi for not providing complete disclosure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, are upset hundreds of thousands of documents weren't released by the December 19 deadline set by their law.

Drafting 'Inherent Contempt' Against Pam Bondi

Photo of Thomas Massie
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie is threatening Bondi with 'inherent contempt' over the Epstein files release.

"I think the most expeditious way to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi," Kentucky Republican Congressman Massie, 54, told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, December 21. "Basically, Ro Khanna and I are talking about and drafting that right now."

Congress’s inherent contempt power allows either chamber to punish individuals who obstruct its legislative work through summary proceedings that can include fines or jail time. However, the power is rarely used today and was last successfully enforced in the 1930s.

California Democrat Khanna, 49, added, "I believe we're going to get bipartisan support in holding her accountable," in the House, which could result in Bondi being fined.

'Several Hundred Thousand More' Documents on the Way

Photo of Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Todd Blanche defended his boss over the Epstein files partial release.

Massie and Khanna are livid the Justice Department released only a partial dump of documents related to Epstein late in the day before their deadline.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche warned early in the day that the full load wasn't coming.

"I expect that we're going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks," Blanche revealed on Fox News. "So today, several hundred thousand, and then over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more."

Following the Statute

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said more material related to Epstein will be released in the coming weeks.

Under the act authored by Massie and Khanna and signed by President Donald Trump, the Justice Department was ordered to "make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys' Offices" related to Epstein and his ex-girlfriend and madame Ghislaine Maxwell.

Blanche, 51, said the Justice Department was entirely within its rights to release a partial batch on the deadline, as the volume of documents caused the DOJ to assign hundreds of lawyers to comb through the remaining documents to ensure victims’ information remains protected and decide what material needed to be redacted.

"The material that we released on Friday, or the material that we're going to release over the next couple of weeks, is exactly what the statute requires us to release," Blanche proclaimed on Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press.

The DOJ also defended its decision to take down at least 16 Epstein–related documents, which abruptly vanished from the department's public website the day they went live, including one allegedly showing a picture of Trump in a desk drawer filled with other photos.

"The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims," the department shared. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction."

'Bring It On'

Photo of Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Blanche said he's taking directions from judges in New York about the Epstein documents release.

Blanche declared he's not worried in the least about Massie and Khanna's threats.

"Not even a little bit. Bring it on," he said about their threats, adding the lawmakers "have no idea what they're talking about."

Blanche said the removal of the documents came "because a judge in New York has ordered us to listen to any victim or victim rights group, if they have any concerns about the material that we're putting up."

"And so when we hear concerns, whether it's photographs of women that we do not believe are victims, or we didn't have information to show that they were victims, but we learned that there are concerns, of course, we're taking that photograph down and we're going to address it," the Deputy AG stated.

