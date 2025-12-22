Pam Bondi Faces Legal Trouble Over Unreleased Jeffrey Epstein Material — as Cover-Up Claims Erupt After All 16 Photos Are Mysteriously Deleted From Files

Under the act authored by Massie and Khanna and signed by President Donald Trump, the Justice Department was ordered to "make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys' Offices" related to Epstein and his ex-girlfriend and madame Ghislaine Maxwell.

Blanche, 51, said the Justice Department was entirely within its rights to release a partial batch on the deadline, as the volume of documents caused the DOJ to assign hundreds of lawyers to comb through the remaining documents to ensure victims’ information remains protected and decide what material needed to be redacted.

"The material that we released on Friday, or the material that we're going to release over the next couple of weeks, is exactly what the statute requires us to release," Blanche proclaimed on Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press.

The DOJ also defended its decision to take down at least 16 Epstein–related documents, which abruptly vanished from the department's public website the day they went live, including one allegedly showing a picture of Trump in a desk drawer filled with other photos.

"The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims," the department shared. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction."