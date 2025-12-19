Bill Clinton Swims With Epstein's Lover Ghislaine Maxwell and Poses With Sick Pedo in Never-Before-Seen Photos... as DOJ Releases New Batch of Files on Deadline Day
Dec. 19 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton is seen swimming with Jeffrey Epstein's personal madame and lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, in new photos released as part of the government's long-awaited dump of the s-- offender's files, RadarOnline.com can report.
The photos are part of hundreds of thousands of new documents made public as part of the ongoing investigation into Epstein's rumored client list – with more to come.
Among the new photos and documents are a series of snaps of former President Clinton relaxing in an indoor pool with Maxwell and another woman, whose face is redacted.
One photo shows Clinton floating in a jacuzzi with his hands folded behind his head and a wide smile on his face. Another shows the former commander in chief with Epstein in what looks to be the same Moroccan wedding he was pictured at in previous photo releases.
Social media users were shocked at the new pics.
"And there it is: Bill Clinton in the Epstein files," one person tweeted, as another added: "These Epstein files are not looking good for Bill Clinton."
One user tweeted: "The Epstein files just dropped, and it’s absolutely horrendous for Bill Clinton," as a fourth shared: "Bill Clinton is guilty as H---."
And one person speculated: "Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors. This is pretty damning for Bill Clinton."
Clinton and Epstein's Ties
Both Bill and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have faced increased scrutiny over just how close a relationship he had with the notorious s-- creep, and have tried to avoid having to discuss the friendship under oath.
As Radar has reported, the Clintons are still trying to fight their personal invitation to testify about their ties to Epstein, claiming they are being singled out by Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the Oversight Committee, and will not comply.
Comer has, in turn, threatened to hold the couple in contempt of Congress.
Questions for the Clintons
The former first couple were scheduled to sit for questioning this week, but in a scathing letter, David Kendall, the Clintons' attorney, accused Comer of calling in the Clintons primarily to take the heat off President Donald Trump.
"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," the letter read.
Kendall also accused that his clients were being targeted, while other names previously subpoenaed have all been dismissed. He accused Comer of using "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons.
Clinton's Testimony Delayed
However, with the deposition deadline now come and gone, Comer relented and rescheduled the sit-downs for the middle of next month.
"Committee staff told you that the Committee is open to rescheduling the testimony but that it would need definitive new dates in January before canceling the currently scheduled dates," Comer told Kendall. "You replied that you are unwilling to provide any alternative dates for your clients' testimony.
"Therefore, the Committee has chosen the date of January 13, 2026, for the deposition of President Clinton and January 14, 2026, for the deposition of Secretary Clinton.
Once again, the Republican congressman warned a no-show would be met with harsh consequences.
"If your clients do not comply with these new dates, the Committee will move immediately to contempt proceedings," he said.