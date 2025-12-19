Bill Clinton Swims With Epstein's Lover Ghislaine Maxwell and Poses With Sick Pedo in Never-Before-Seen Photos... as DOJ Releases New Batch of Files on Deadline Day

The photos are part of hundreds of thousands of new documents made public as part of the ongoing investigation into Epstein's rumored client list – with more to come.

Bill Clinton is seen swimming with Jeffrey Epstein 's personal madame and lover, Ghislaine Maxwell , in new photos released as part of the government's long-awaited dump of the s-- offender's files, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former president went for a dip with Maxwell.

Among the new photos and documents are a series of snaps of former President Clinton relaxing in an indoor pool with Maxwell and another woman, whose face is redacted.

One photo shows Clinton floating in a jacuzzi with his hands folded behind his head and a wide smile on his face. Another shows the former commander in chief with Epstein in what looks to be the same Moroccan wedding he was pictured at in previous photo releases.

Social media users were shocked at the new pics.

"And there it is: Bill Clinton in the Epstein files," one person tweeted, as another added: "These Epstein files are not looking good for Bill Clinton."

One user tweeted: "The Epstein files just dropped, and it’s absolutely horrendous for Bill Clinton," as a fourth shared: "Bill Clinton is guilty as H---."

And one person speculated: "Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors. This is pretty damning for Bill Clinton."