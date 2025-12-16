Clintons' Epstein Update: Hillary and Bill Accuse Trump of 'Diverting Attention' From His Own Connection to Pedo... as They 'Refuse' to Sit for Depositions

The former president is scheduled to sit for questioning about his ties to Epstein in Washington, D.C., at 10 A.M. on December 17. The former first lady, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is due for questioning the next day.

However, in a scathing letter, David Kendall, the Clintons' attorney, accused Comer of calling in the Clintons primarily to take the heat off Donald Trump.

"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," the letter read.

Kendall also accused that his clients were being targeted, while other names previously subpoenaed have all been dismissed. He accused Comer of using "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons.