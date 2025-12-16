Clintons' Epstein Update: Hillary and Bill Accuse Trump of 'Diverting Attention' From His Own Connection to Pedo... as They 'Refuse' to Sit for Depositions
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Bill and Hillary Clinton face being held in contempt of Congress if they continue to refuse to appear for questioning as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Clintons, however, say they are being singled out by Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the Oversight Committee, and will not comply.
Trump's 'Distraction' From His Own Attention
The former president is scheduled to sit for questioning about his ties to Epstein in Washington, D.C., at 10 A.M. on December 17. The former first lady, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is due for questioning the next day.
However, in a scathing letter, David Kendall, the Clintons' attorney, accused Comer of calling in the Clintons primarily to take the heat off Donald Trump.
"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," the letter read.
Kendall also accused that his clients were being targeted, while other names previously subpoenaed have all been dismissed. He accused Comer of using "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons.
Epstein and Bill Clinton's Sordid Past
As Radar has reported, Bill and Epstein had an "intimate" and deeply entrenched relationship at one point.
The former U.S. president, now 79, flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and hosted the convicted s-- offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by Radar and cited in unsealed court filings.
However, a 2016 email revealed Epstein was the one who ended their friendship, charging that Bill had lied and contradicted himself.
"He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something," Epstein wrote, before clarifying: "He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."
Trump and Epstein's Relationship
Late last week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee dropped new photos from the Epstein investigation featuring Bill.
In one photo, the former politician is seen with a huge smile on his face next to Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Other notable figures in the photo drop included Donald Trump, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, and Richard Branson.
Trump Wants Bill Clinton Investigated
Last month, Trump called for Bill's ties to Epstein to be investigated.
"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," he said
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!" he added.