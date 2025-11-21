Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Appear for Depositions in Jeffrey Epstein Probe — as Couple Faces Ongoing Scrutiny Over Their Ties to the Sex Offender
Nov. 21 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
Congress has summoned Bill and Hillary Clinton to appear for depositions before the House Oversight Committee as part of their Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Republican Rep. James Comer previously subpoenaed the former president and first lady to answer questions about their relationship with the late convicted pedophile on August 5.
On November 3, the Clintons' attorney, David Kendall, pushed back and requested they submit "a written proffer of what little information" they have.
Rep. Comer Subpoenas the Clintons
"In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable," Comer said in a statement.
His statement continued: "Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight.
"Additionally, your suggestion that your clients' testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee's investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons' respective official duties, misses the Committee's point.
"It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. (Ghislaine) Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee."
The former president will now sit for questioning about his ties to Epstein in Washington D.C. at 10 A.M. on December 17. The former first lady, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will sit for questioning the following day at 10 A.M.
In their lawyer's previous response to the House Oversight Committee, Kendall acknowledged the "public's demand for transparency" about Epstein and his powerful associates was "both understandable and warranted."
Kendall further noted the Clintons "welcome legitimate oversight" on the matter.
"What we have learned over the years about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is abhorrent," Kendall's response to the Committee began. "The public's demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted."
The Clintons' lawyer continued: "Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact.
"In that regard, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper."
Trump Calls for DOJ, FBI to 'Investigate' Bill Clinton
News of a date set for the Clintons' depositions comes after President Donald Trump signed legislation to compel the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files, which received overwhelming bipartisan support.
After branding the Epstein files a "hoax," Trump, who also shared a well-documented friendship with the disgraced financier, changed his tune and told Republican lawmakers to support the release of documents.
Trump also took to Truth Social to ask the "great patriots" at the Justice Department and FBI to "investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton" and other prominent Democrats.