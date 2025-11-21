Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Appear for Depositions in Jeffrey Epstein Probe — as Couple Faces Ongoing Scrutiny Over Their Ties to the Sex Offender

Congress has summoned Bill and Hillary Clinton to appear for depositions before the House Oversight Committee as part of their Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Republican Rep. James Comer previously subpoenaed the former president and first lady to answer questions about their relationship with the late convicted pedophile on August 5.

On November 3, the Clintons' attorney, David Kendall, pushed back and requested they submit "a written proffer of what little information" they have.