Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Appear for Depositions in Jeffrey Epstein Probe — as Couple Faces Ongoing Scrutiny Over Their Ties to the Sex Offender

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

The House Oversight Committee requested Bill and Hillary Clinton sit for depositions in their Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Congress has summoned Bill and Hillary Clinton to appear for depositions before the House Oversight Committee as part of their Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Republican Rep. James Comer previously subpoenaed the former president and first lady to answer questions about their relationship with the late convicted pedophile on August 5.

On November 3, the Clintons' attorney, David Kendall, pushed back and requested they submit "a written proffer of what little information" they have.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Comer Subpoenas the Clintons

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

The Clintons' attorney responded to an August 5 deposition request asking to submit a 'written proffer' instead.

"In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable," Comer said in a statement.

His statement continued: "Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight.

"Additionally, your suggestion that your clients' testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee's investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons' respective official duties, misses the Committee's point.

"It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. (Ghislaine) Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

The former president will sit for a deposition on December 17.

The former president will now sit for questioning about his ties to Epstein in Washington D.C. at 10 A.M. on December 17. The former first lady, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will sit for questioning the following day at 10 A.M.

In their lawyer's previous response to the House Oversight Committee, Kendall acknowledged the "public's demand for transparency" about Epstein and his powerful associates was "both understandable and warranted."

Kendall further noted the Clintons "welcome legitimate oversight" on the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

The former secretary of state will sit for questioning on December 18.

"What we have learned over the years about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is abhorrent," Kendall's response to the Committee began. "The public's demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted."

The Clintons' lawyer continued: "Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact.

"In that regard, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of John Travolta and Spencer LoFranco

John Travolta's On-Screen Son Dead Aged 33: Troubled 'Gotti' Actor Spencer LoFranco Passes Away as Brother Pays Emotional Tribute — 'You Lived A Life Only Some Could Dream Of'

eak

Nicole Lahmani’s Striking New Portraits Illuminate the Power of Women in Law

Trump Calls for DOJ, FBI to 'Investigate' Bill Clinton

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called on the DOJ and FBI to 'investigate' Epstein's 'relationship with Bill Clinton' last week.

News of a date set for the Clintons' depositions comes after President Donald Trump signed legislation to compel the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files, which received overwhelming bipartisan support.

After branding the Epstein files a "hoax," Trump, who also shared a well-documented friendship with the disgraced financier, changed his tune and told Republican lawmakers to support the release of documents.

Trump also took to Truth Social to ask the "great patriots" at the Justice Department and FBI to "investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton" and other prominent Democrats.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.