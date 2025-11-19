Pam Bondi's Career on the Line as She Refuses to Reveal if Epstein Files Will Be Released in Heated Conference... Despite Trump's Reputation Hanging by a Thread

After President Trump recently called for an investigation into Bill Clinton and others over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Bondi was questioned whether that investigation could hinder the files from being released.

"So we have released 33,000, over 33,000 Epstein documents to the Hill, and will continue to follow the law and to have maximum transparency. Also, we will always encourage all victims to come forward," she shared.

Another reporter then asked what the next steps will be regarding the release of the Epstein files and if they will be posted on the Department of Justice website.

Again, Bondi circumvented the question without giving a direct answer, stating, "We will continue to follow the law with maximum transparency while protecting victims."