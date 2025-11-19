Pam Bondi's Career on the Line as She Refuses to Reveal if Epstein Files Will Be Released in Heated Conference... Despite Trump's Reputation Hanging by a Thread
Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi played coy regarding whether the Epstein files would be released in a press conference where the tension could have been cut with a knife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The press conference, which took place on Wednesday, November 19, comes fresh on the heels of the House voting 427-1 to release the files.
Pam Bondi Questioned Over the Release of the Epstein Files
After President Trump recently called for an investigation into Bill Clinton and others over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Bondi was questioned whether that investigation could hinder the files from being released.
"So we have released 33,000, over 33,000 Epstein documents to the Hill, and will continue to follow the law and to have maximum transparency. Also, we will always encourage all victims to come forward," she shared.
Another reporter then asked what the next steps will be regarding the release of the Epstein files and if they will be posted on the Department of Justice website.
Again, Bondi circumvented the question without giving a direct answer, stating, "We will continue to follow the law with maximum transparency while protecting victims."
'We Will Follow the Law'
The reporters in the room kept probing Bondi, with one directly asking if all of the Epstein files will be provided within 30 days.
"We will follow the law," she reiterated. "The law passed both chambers last evening. It has not yet been signed. But we will continue to follow the law, again, while protecting victims, but also providing maximum transparency."
Bondi was also questioned over claims made earlier this year that the files would not be released, as a review of them didn't require any further investigation, and why there was a sudden change of course.
"Information that has come, information... there's information, new information, additional information, and, again, we will continue to follow the law to investigate any leads," she claimed. "If there are any victims, we encourage all victims to come forward. And we will continue to provide maximum transparency under the law."
Pam Bondi Told a Reporter They Were 'On Point'
Bondi was also asked about if information would be sought from the Epstein estate and whether the new investigation would be limited to people such as Clinton, whom Trump had named, or if it would be a broad, open-ended investigation.
"I would refer to the Deputy Attorney General’s post that he put out on X," she replied. "We’re not going to say anything else on that because now it is a pending investigation in the Southern District of New York.
"But you’re on point."
Attorney General Slammed Over Her Remarks
After Bondi spoke, some took to X to slam the Attorney General for her remarks.
"I thought Kamala (Harris) had a word salad problem," one person wrote. "It seems to have rubbed off on Pam Bondi."
Another user referred to her reiterated statement of following the law, adding, "And beat it senseless."
Still, one person took her comments to mean that the "Full and unredacted Epstein files will not be released."
'Release Everything'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bondi could potentially negatively impact Trump by not releasing all of the Epstein files, as she could stir up more democratic outrage.
Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe voiced his thoughts on this, insisting that not releasing everything could make the "cover-up" worse than "the crime."
"If you’re too clever by half and you try to cherry-pick it, that only keeps this crisis going for the White House and actually makes it even more intense. So, release everything," Scarborough insisted.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also thinks Bondi could block the release of certain Epstein-related documents even if Congress votes to have all of the material made public.
"Yes, that is a very reasonable concern, particularly when we’ve seen this so-called attorney general conduct herself and conduct the department that she runs more like the Department of Injustice," Jeffries fumed during his appearance on the show.
He added: "There’s no reason to believe that they’re going to behave in any kind of independent fashion, particularly now that Donald Trump has, once again, charged the Department of Justice with weaponizing the federal government against people he perceives to be his political adversaries."