Epstein Files to be Released After House Votes for Crucial Information to Go Public... But One Republican Still Wants Records Kept in the Dark
Nov. 18 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
The House bill to release the Epstein files has passed with a 427-1 vote, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bill was put on the floor this morning and, after a full vote, it is moving full steam ahead.
Clay Higgins Was the Only Vote Against Releasing the Epstein Files
Although President Trump encouraged Republicans to vote to release the Files, Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana, was the one holdout.
"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he shared on X in an attempt to defend his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.
"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."
"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he added.
What Did Donald Trump Say About Releasing the Epstein Files?
Although Trump kept insisting the Epstein Files were a Democratic hoax, he recently changed his tune.
"As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown," he shared in a Truth Social post.
Trump went on to insist the entire situation was a "Democratic hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics," before continuing his rant.
"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!," he added. "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"
Trump went on to claim if the Democrats "had anything," the information would have come out prior to the election last year and insisted "nobody cared" about Epstein when he was alive.
"Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can't let that happen," he alleged.
"Let’s start talking about the Republican Party's Record Setting Achievements and not fall into the Epstein 'TRAP,' which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Trump Snaps at a Reporter Over the Epstein Files
Amid the tumultuous situation, Trump went off on a reporter who asked a question about the files after his unhinged post.
One journalist asked Trump about GOP lawmaker Thomas Massie, who said a possible Justice Department probe using the files was a "smokescreen" by the Trump administration, done in an effort to block the files from being fully released.
"Well, I don’t want to talk about it because fake news like you, you're a terrible reporter, they just keep bringing that up to deflect from the tremendous success of the Trump administration," Trump fired back at the reporter.
He added: "So, a guy like Massie, his poll numbers are showing he's at like a six percent approval rating right now. We call him Rand Paul Jr. because he never votes for the Republican Party. So they're using Jeffrey Epstein as a deflection from the tremendous success we’re having as a party."
Now that the bill has passed through the House, the next step is for it to go to the Senate. Assuming it passes through there, it will land on Trump's desk, where he will have to give it the final stamp of approval or veto it.