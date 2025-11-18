Epstein Files to be Released After House Votes for Crucial Information to Go Public... But One Republican Still Wants Records Kept in the Dark

Although President Trump encouraged Republicans to vote to release the Files, Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana, was the one holdout.

"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he shared on X in an attempt to defend his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.

"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."

"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he added.