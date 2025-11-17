Trump's Humiliating Epstein Reversal: The Don Calls on House Republicans to Release the Sick Pedo's Files — After Calling the Controversy a 'Democrat Hoax'

Prior to Trump going off, Massie had appeared on a news program on Sunday, accusing Trump and the Justice Department of being guilty of deflection after Trump demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI to dig into Bill Clinton's ties to Epstein.

"If they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can’t be released," he shared. "So, this might be a big smokescreen, these investigations, to open a bunch of them to, as a last-ditch effort to prevent the release of the Epstein files."

Speaker Mike Johnson recently dished to reporters the House will vote this week on a resolution that will insist the Department of Justice release the long-guarded Epstein Files.

The bill was formed by Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and last week, they got 218 signatures, the number required to force a vote.

All Democrats in the House have thrown their support behind the bill, and, to date, four Republican names have been on it: Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert.

If the resolution passes the House, it will still have to make it through the Senate in order to get to Trump. He could still veto it once it arrives on his desk.