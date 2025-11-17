Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Humiliating Epstein Reversal: The Don Calls on House Republicans to Release the Sick Pedo's Files — After Calling the Controversy a 'Democrat Hoax'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he only cares about getting Republicans 'back on point.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

After continual rants insisting the Epstein Files were a Democratic hoax, Donald Trump has done a 180 and called for them to be released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump took to Truth Social to share his changed stance, writing, "As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown.'"

Trump Wants to 'Move On' From the 'Democrat Hoax' of the Epstein Files

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said Republicans have 'nothing to hide' in regards to the Epstein Files.

The politician also called the entire situation a "Democratic hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics."

"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!," he continued. "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"

The Epstein Files Are 'a Trap'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said some 'members' of the Republican party are 'being used.'

Trump went on to insist if the Democrats "had anything," it would have come out prior to the election last year and claimed "nobody cared" about Epstein when he was alive.

"Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can't let that happen," he ranted.

"Let’s start talking about the Republican Party's Record Setting Achievements and not fall into the Epstein 'TRAP,' which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump Snaps at a Journalist Over Epstein Files

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Trump said Epstein is being used 'as a deflection from the tremendous success' the Republican party is having.

Amid the chaos, Trump unleashed on a reporter who asked a question about the files after his unhinged post.

One journalist asked Trump about GOP lawmaker Thomas Massie, who said a possible Justice Department probe using the files was a "smokescreen" by the Trump administration, done in an effort to block the files from being fully released.

"Well, I don’t want to talk about it because fake news like you, you're a terrible reporter, they just keep bringing that up to deflect from the tremendous success of the Trump administration," Trump snapped at the reporter.

He added: "So, a guy like Massie, his poll numbers are showing he's at like a six percent approval rating right now. We call him Rand Paul Jr. because he never votes for the Republican Party. So they're using Jeffrey Epstein as a deflection from the tremendous success we’re having as a party."

A Vote Will Take Place to Release the Epstein Files

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A vote to release the Epstein Files is set to take place this week.

Prior to Trump going off, Massie had appeared on a news program on Sunday, accusing Trump and the Justice Department of being guilty of deflection after Trump demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI to dig into Bill Clinton's ties to Epstein.

"If they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can’t be released," he shared. "So, this might be a big smokescreen, these investigations, to open a bunch of them to, as a last-ditch effort to prevent the release of the Epstein files."

Speaker Mike Johnson recently dished to reporters the House will vote this week on a resolution that will insist the Department of Justice release the long-guarded Epstein Files.

The bill was formed by Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and last week, they got 218 signatures, the number required to force a vote.

All Democrats in the House have thrown their support behind the bill, and, to date, four Republican names have been on it: Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert.

If the resolution passes the House, it will still have to make it through the Senate in order to get to Trump. He could still veto it once it arrives on his desk.

