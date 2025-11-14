The Don's Diversion! Trump Demands An Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein's Ties to Ex Prez Bill Clinton as Pressure Mounts to Release The Sex Predator's Files
Nov. 14 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has made a staggering announcement today related to Jeffrey Epstein, asking the attorney general to launch an investigation into the disgraced financier's ties to Bill Clinton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump Announced the Bill Clinton Investigation on Social Media
Trump took to his Truth Social platform to put the news on blast.
"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," the president exclaimed.
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!" he added.
The Reason Jeffrey Epstein Stopped Talking to Bill Clinton
The island Trump was referencing was Epstein's private Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little Saint James Island, which was raided by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in August 2019, two days after Epstein committed suicide.
A slew of Epstein's emails leaked this week, and, in one, he revealed the shocking reason he stopped talking to Clinton.
According to the Jan. 23, 2016 email, Epstein alleged Clinton had contradicted himself.
"He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something," Epstein wrote, before noting: "He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."
Clinton's name was brought up in other emails that came out, and insiders dished to Radar he and Epstein had an "intimate" and deeply entrenched relationship.
Bill Clinton Was on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane 'at Least 26 Times'
Clinton, now 79, was so close with Epstein he flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and played host to the convicted sex offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records examined by RadarOnline.com and cited in unsealed court filings.
Clinton also was connected to Epstein's madame Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein biographer Dylan Howard, revealed Clinton's presence in Epstein's circle was not simply social or philanthropic.
"In 2002, when Clinton flew on Epstein's jet alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, his wife Hillary was a sitting U.S. Senator. It's hard to believe Epstein wasn't extracting important, if not sensitive, information about the United States," he shared.
He elaborated: "This is a president who has the ability to receive top-secret intelligence reports ... and he is in the regular presence of someone whom has now been unmasked as an individual who relished integrating himself into the establishment."
A Push to Release the Epstein Files
Trump has been under fire lately for not releasing the Epstein files, but Speaker Mike Johnson dished to reporters that the House will vote next week on a resolution that will insist the Department of Justice release the long-guarded Epstein Files.
The bill was formed by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and, yesterday, they got 218 signatures, the number required to force a vote.
All Democrats in the House have thrown their support behind the bill and, to date, four Republican names were on it: Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert.
If the resolution passes the House, it will still have to pass the Senate in order to get to Trump. He could still veto it once it arrives on his desk.