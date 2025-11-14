Elizabeth Hurley Becoming 'Distant' From BFF Son Damian — Model is 'Spending All Her Time' With Lover Billy Ray Cyrus as Pals Reveal Pair Has 'Butted Heads'

She's spent a big chunk of her time in the U.S. since announcing her shock romance in April, which has irked Damian, 23, as the pair were previously inseparable.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "She's now spending lots of time with Billy Ray, including at his ranch in Tennessee.

"Liz is very much in the honeymoon phase. And perhaps Damian would sooner see her alone.

"They now go out without each other, and Damian is starting to carve his own path. I've even heard that they have butted heads on occasion."

Hurley, 60, revealed in a recent interview she and the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, 64, are "very happy."