Elizabeth Hurley Becoming 'Distant' From BFF Son Damian — Model is 'Spending All Her Time' With Lover Billy Ray Cyrus as Pals Reveal Pair Has 'Butted Heads'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley's relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus has come at a cost for the British model — she's become distant with her BFF son Damian.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair has "butted heads" in recent months as Hurley's bond with the country singer intensifies.
Growing Apart
She's spent a big chunk of her time in the U.S. since announcing her shock romance in April, which has irked Damian, 23, as the pair were previously inseparable.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "She's now spending lots of time with Billy Ray, including at his ranch in Tennessee.
"Liz is very much in the honeymoon phase. And perhaps Damian would sooner see her alone.
"They now go out without each other, and Damian is starting to carve his own path. I've even heard that they have butted heads on occasion."
Hurley, 60, revealed in a recent interview she and the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, 64, are "very happy."
Blossoming Romance
He spent much of the summer at her home in England and she revealed his superstar daughter Miley, 32, has now met Damian, as they slowly merge their families together.
The pair met in 2021 to shoot festive movie Christmas In Paradise but it wasn’t until Cyrus' split from second wife Firerose, 37, in May 2024 that the former co-stars got together having stayed in touch after wrapping the flick.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month the unlikely lovebirds are looking to cash in on their chemistry by teaming up for a string of sexy new business deals.
Sources said the dynamic duo is brainstorming everything from bedroom sheet sets to sexy pajamas and lingerie.
Going Into Business Together
"Billy Ray loves to live the good life, and so does Liz, but he doesn't have the cash flow to keep them in the style they both desire for any extended time, so he needs to make some serious dough," claimed an insider. "It makes sense to capitalize on the attention their romance is getting."
According to an insider, Cyrus has tried all kinds of business ventures over the years, including hawking his own brand of marijuana in 2020.
"Nothing has been the sort of home run he's wanted, but he's convinced he's just one good idea away from hitting the jackpot," said the insider. "And now that he has Liz in his corner, he's saying they'll do it together.
"She's already got a successful bathing suit line, and is very keen to work with Billy, so there's talk of her expanding to men's suits – maybe even his and hers type things that she and Billy can model together.
"He's working out like crazy, getting in shape to keep up with her."
The insider added: "Billy Ray wants them to go bigger. He's saying they should do a home line, something they could sell in department stores, and he thinks they should start with sexy bedroom sheets with matching his and hers robes and sleep sets."