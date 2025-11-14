'I'm Disgusted': Epstein Survivor Blasts Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Special Treatment' In Cushy Prison — Which Includes Unlimited Toilet Paper, 'Customized' Meals and Puppy Playdates
Nov. 14 2025, Updated 5:20 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell is living in prison luxury at her new low-security detention facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And victims of Maxwell's sex trafficking empire she shared with Jeffrey Epstein are livid at her cushy accommodations.
Welcome to 'Camp Cupcake'
Maxwell was moved into the all-women's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan shortly after she told federal prosecutors over the summer that President Donald Trump was a perfect gentleman in her eyes, and was never "inappropriate with anybody."
She had been serving out her 20-year sentence at a high-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, following her 2021 federal sex trafficking conviction, before being taken to the Texas prison, which typically houses women convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes in dormitory-style quarters.
But even in her cushy new "Camp Cupcake" home, the 63-year-old is reportedly receiving treatment far better than her fellow inmates.
Annie Farmer, an Epstein victim who has testified that she was recruited and sexually assaulted by Maxwell as a teenager, told CNN she's "disgusted" with the madame's spiffy digs.
Ghislaine's Luxurious Life
According to a whistleblower on the inside, while her fellow inmates hoard basics like toilet paper or face paying $2.25 for bonus rolls, Maxwell enjoys an unlimited supply. All she has to do is ask.
"You don’t understand the value of toilet paper in prison," Sam Mangel, a prison consultant, told CNN. "Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper."
Epstein's former lover is also treated to meals that have been "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."
Maxwell is reportedly allowed to move about the facility freely after hours, while her guests are "treated to an assortment of snacks and refreshments."
Then there's the puppy. According to the whistleblower, Maxwell was given special access to a service dog, where she was allowed to "play with the puppy, even though neither inmates nor staff are ordinarily allowed to pet the service dogs in training."
Talking Trump
"The question that comes to mind is why?" Farmer asked on CNN. "It's hard to know why this would happen unless there's someone she knows or something she knows that would be enabling this special treatment."
Maxwell was convicted of sexually exploiting, abusing and trafficking women and underage girls, some of them just 14 years old, from at least 1994 to 2004, on behalf of Epstein.
The financier died in a New York jail in what was ruled a suicide while awaiting trial in 2019, amid speculation one of his high-end clients was President Trump.
In July, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was formerly Trump's defense lawyer, met with Maxwell in the Florida prison where she was incarcerated. She told him: "The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."
Ghislaine's Fairy Tale Ending
Emails obtained by the House Judiciary Committee and reviewed by NBC News reveal Maxwell's relief at her new environment. "My situation is improved by being at Bryan," she wrote.
In another email, she contrasted the conditions with those of her former prison: "The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the ceiling to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served."
She also praised the prison camp's warden, Tanisha Hall, calling her a "true professional."
In another message, Maxwell wrote, "I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass. I am much much happier here and more importantly safe."