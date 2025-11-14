'I'm Disgusted': Epstein Survivor Blasts Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Special Treatment' In Cushy Prison — Which Includes Unlimited Toilet Paper, 'Customized' Meals and Puppy Playdates 

And victims of Maxwell's sex trafficking empire she shared with Jeffrey Epstein are livid at her cushy accommodations.

Ghislaine Maxwell is living in prison luxury at her new low-security detention facility , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and madame was transferred to the 'Camp Cupcake' over the summer.

Annie Farmer, an Epstein victim who has testified that she was recruited and sexually assaulted by Maxwell as a teenager, told CNN she's "disgusted" with the madame's spiffy digs.

But even in her cushy new "Camp Cupcake" home, the 63-year-old is reportedly receiving treatment far better than her fellow inmates.

She had been serving out her 20-year sentence at a high-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, following her 2021 federal sex trafficking conviction, before being taken to the Texas prison , which typically houses women convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes in dormitory-style quarters.

Maxwell was moved into the all-women's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan shortly after she told federal prosecutors over the summer that President Donald Trump was a perfect gentleman in her eyes, and was never "inappropriate with anybody."

According to a whistleblower on the inside, while her fellow inmates hoard basics like toilet paper or face paying $2.25 for bonus rolls, Maxwell enjoys an unlimited supply. All she has to do is ask.

"You don’t understand the value of toilet paper in prison," Sam Mangel, a prison consultant, told CNN. "Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper."

Epstein's former lover is also treated to meals that have been "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."

Maxwell is reportedly allowed to move about the facility freely after hours, while her guests are "treated to an assortment of snacks and refreshments."

Then there's the puppy. According to the whistleblower, Maxwell was given special access to a service dog, where she was allowed to "play with the puppy, even though neither inmates nor staff are ordinarily allowed to pet the service dogs in training."