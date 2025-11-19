Pam Bondi Put on Blast Over Epstein Files... as Bill Gives Attorney General Power to 'Redact' Details Before Release

After quick approval by the House and Senate on Tuesday, the Epstein Files Transparency Act is now just waiting for Trump's signature.

The bill requires Bondi to release all files related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days of the law being enacted.

However, a deep dive into the bill reveals it gives Bondi the ability to redact records in specific instances, including documents that would "jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."

That could include names and other key details, leaving the public frustratingly back at square one.