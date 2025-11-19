Your tip
Pam Bondi Put on Blast Over Epstein Files... as Bill Gives Attorney General Power to 'Redact' Details Before Release

split photo of pam bondi and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Pam Bondi could redact critical information before the release of the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

A legal loophole in the congressional bill to finally, finally release the Jeffrey Epstein files reportedly gives Attorney General Pam Bondi the complete freedom to "redact" any information she chooses, RadarOnline.com can report.

Now the AG, and her boss, Donald Trump, have come under renewed scrutiny for having yet another way out of exposing the names on Epstein's lists.

Bondi's Loophole

photo of pam bondi
Source: mega

The attorney general has the power as part of a just-passed bill.

After quick approval by the House and Senate on Tuesday, the Epstein Files Transparency Act is now just waiting for Trump's signature.

The bill requires Bondi to release all files related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days of the law being enacted.

However, a deep dive into the bill reveals it gives Bondi the ability to redact records in specific instances, including documents that would "jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."

That could include names and other key details, leaving the public frustratingly back at square one.

Social Media Outcry

photo of pam bondi and donald trump.
Source: mega

The Epstein Files Transparency Act will be sent to President Trump's desk.

Critics on social media, who have been clamoring for the release of the files for years, were quick to express their renewed skepticism about the possibility that Bondi could keep the good parts hidden.

"Unanimous Senate vote to 'release the Epstein files… as long as @AGPamBondi can redact anything forever for 'national security.' That’s not a disclosure bill. That’s a cover-up upgrade," one person tweeted.

Another blasted: "Files will read like the following..... Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted Redacted."

One person wondered if this was Trump's plan all along: "Of course. Trump called for the release to cover it up all once and for all. Nothing more."

While one person slammed: "Since when is exposing rapists a National Security threat? This is outrageous! Major coverup! Corruptness on steroids!"

Lawmakers' Concern for the Truth

photo of jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

At long last, the Epstein files could be close to being made public.

Lawmakers are worried Bondi could intervene as well. During an appearance on Morning Joe, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a "very reasonable concern."

"Particularly when we’ve seen this so-called attorney general conduct herself and conduct the department that she runs more like the Department of Injustice," Jeffries said.

He added: "There’s no reason to believe that they’re going to behave in any kind of independent fashion, particularly now that Donald Trump has, once again, charged the Department of Justice with weaponizing the federal government against people he perceives to be his political adversaries."

Bondi's Botched It Before

photo of jeffrey epstein and donald trump.
Source: mega

Many want to know if President Trump's name is on the files.

Bondi's previous handling of the Epstein Files has been mired in turbulence.

She claimed shortly after being sworn in as Attorney General that she had the Epstein material on her "desk," but had not yet examined it.

In July, the Justice Department released a controversial memo stating that a thorough examination "revealed no incriminating client list" and that "no credible evidence was found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."

At the time, Trump called a further investigation "a waste of Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein," angering supporters for going back on a campaign pledge to release all material related to the sex trafficker.

