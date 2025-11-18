Pam Bondi's Major Epstein 'Risk' Exposed: How Attorney General Could Botch Trump's Presidency By Not Releasing ALL of Late Pedophile's Information

Scarborough warned by only releasing selective files from the Epstein trove, Bondi could draw more outrage from Democrats.

"And let me just help here. Release everything. And Mika (Brzezinski), if there’s... if the Justice Department tries to release it selectively, cover-up, worse than the crime. Cover-up worse than the crime," the MS Now host declared on Tuesday, November 18, telecast.

"If you’re too clever by half and you try to cherry-pick it, that only keeps this crisis going for the White House and actually makes it even more intense. So, release everything," Scarborough huffed.

"If you’re just saying the Biden administration didn’t release it for four years, so why should the Trump administration release it for four years? Well, if that was a problem, now you release it," Scarborough added.