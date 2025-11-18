Pam Bondi's Major Epstein 'Risk' Exposed: How Attorney General Could Botch Trump's Presidency By Not Releasing ALL of Late Pedophile's Information
Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough has slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein Files, revealing another way she could make the situation for the president even more disastrous, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bondi, 60, announced on November 14 that at the behest of her boss, Donald Trump, she was opening up an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's ties to the Commander-in-Chief's foes, including Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, and more.
'Release Everyting'
Scarborough warned by only releasing selective files from the Epstein trove, Bondi could draw more outrage from Democrats.
"And let me just help here. Release everything. And Mika (Brzezinski), if there’s... if the Justice Department tries to release it selectively, cover-up, worse than the crime. Cover-up worse than the crime," the MS Now host declared on Tuesday, November 18, telecast.
"If you’re too clever by half and you try to cherry-pick it, that only keeps this crisis going for the White House and actually makes it even more intense. So, release everything," Scarborough huffed.
"If you’re just saying the Biden administration didn’t release it for four years, so why should the Trump administration release it for four years? Well, if that was a problem, now you release it," Scarborough added.
'Department of Injustice'
During an appearance on Morning Joe, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries worried that Bondi could block the release of certain Epstein-related documents even if Congress votes to have all of the material made public.
"Yes, that is a very reasonable concern, particularly when we’ve seen this so-called attorney general conduct herself and conduct the department that she runs more like the Department of Injustice," Jeffries fumed.
“There’s no reason to believe that they’re going to behave in any kind of independent fashion, particularly now that Donald Trump has, once again, charged the Department of Justice with weaponizing the federal government against people he perceives to be his political adversaries," the New York Democratic congressman added.
Epstein's Ties to Trump's Foes
On November 14, Trump made a demand via Truth Social that the Justice Department determine "what was going on with them and him," while referencing Epstein's ties to Clinton, former Harvard president Summers, top Democrat donor Reid Hoffman, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, and "other people and institutions."
"Thank you, Mr. President. SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country, and I’ve asked him to take the lead," the legal eagle wrote on X. "As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people."
Trump later put out a blast that "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party."
Bondi's Controversial Handling of Epstein Material
Bondi's handling of the Epstein Files has been mired in turbulence.
She claimed shortly after being sworn in as Attorney General that she had the Epstein material on her "desk," but had not yet examined it.
In July, the Justice Department released a controversial memo stating that a thorough examination "revealed no incriminating client list" and that "no credible evidence was found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."
At the time, Trump called a further investigation "a waste of Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein," angering supporters for going back on a campaign pledge to release all material related to the sex trafficker.
On Tuesday, November 18, the House bill to release the Epstein files passed with a 427-1 vote, with only Republican Clay Higgins voting against it.
It will not go to the Senate, and then it will land on Trump's desk.