Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Shocking New Photos Show Trump Partying With The Sick Pedo Surrounded by a Handful of Women
Dec. 12 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have dropped new photos sent to them by Jeffrey Epstein's estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the pics, there are many notable figures, including Donald Trump partying alongside the disgraced financier.
Details About The Shocking Photos Released
Other people in the photo drop include Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, and Richard Branson.
@OversightDems on X posted the following social media message regarding the new batch of 95,000 photos they received: "BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. "Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!"
Radar reached out to the White House for comment, and received the following from spokeswoman Abigail Jackson: "Once again, House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative. Here’s the reality: Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein AFTER he was a convicted sex offender.
"The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein’s victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends. It’s time for the media to stop regurgitating Democrat talking points and start asking Democrats why they wanted to hang around Epstein after he was convicted."
The White House also noted the House Oversight Committee received "over 95,000 photos" but "Democrats selectively chose a handful to release, with random redactions for political purposes."
"No documents have ever shown any wrongdoing by President Trump," they added.
Donald Trump Signed a Bill to Release the Epstein Files
Amid mounting pressure, Trump finally signed a bill to release the infamous Epstein files that will tell the public all about Epstein last month.
While he initially brushed the ordeal off as a Democratic hoax, he changed his tune and, with the bill, gave the Department of Justice 30 days to release the files.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he boasted on Truth Social on November 19.
"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories," he added.
The House Voted to Release the Epstein Files
The day before the Don signed the bill, the the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.
The one holdout was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.
"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he wrote on X to justify his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.
"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."
"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he elaborated.
Donald Trump Called for Bill Clinton's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein to Be Investigated
Prior to signing the bill, Trump called for Bill Clinton's ties to Epstein to be investigated.
"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," he shared
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!" he added.
The Department of Justice is not required to release any part of the files related to an ongoing investigation, so the public still may not be privy to every part of the Epstein files, which could possibly include things related to Clinton.