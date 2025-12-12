Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Shocking New Photos Show Trump Partying With The Sick Pedo Surrounded by a Handful of Women

Other people in the photo drop include Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, and Richard Branson.

@OversightDems on X posted the following social media message regarding the new batch of 95,000 photos they received: "BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. "Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!"

Radar reached out to the White House for comment, and received the following from spokeswoman Abigail Jackson: "Once again, House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative. Here’s the reality: Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein AFTER he was a convicted sex offender.

"The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein’s victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends. It’s time for the media to stop regurgitating Democrat talking points and start asking Democrats why they wanted to hang around Epstein after he was convicted."

The White House also noted the House Oversight Committee received "over 95,000 photos" but "Democrats selectively chose a handful to release, with random redactions for political purposes."

"No documents have ever shown any wrongdoing by President Trump," they added.