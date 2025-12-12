Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Shocking New Photos Show Trump Partying With The Sick Pedo Surrounded by a Handful of Women

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

The real Trump was seen in other photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have dropped new photos sent to them by Jeffrey Epstein's estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the pics, there are many notable figures, including Donald Trump partying alongside the disgraced financier.

Article continues below advertisement

Details About The Shocking Photos Released

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: House Oversight Committee

Donald Trump was spotted alongside women in a new photo dump from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

Other people in the photo drop include Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, and Richard Branson.

@OversightDems on X posted the following social media message regarding the new batch of 95,000 photos they received: "BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. "Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!"

Radar reached out to the White House for comment, and received the following from spokeswoman Abigail Jackson: "Once again, House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative. Here’s the reality: Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein AFTER he was a convicted sex offender.

"The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein’s victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends. It’s time for the media to stop regurgitating Democrat talking points and start asking Democrats why they wanted to hang around Epstein after he was convicted."

The White House also noted the House Oversight Committee received "over 95,000 photos" but "Democrats selectively chose a handful to release, with random redactions for political purposes."

"No documents have ever shown any wrongdoing by President Trump," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Signed a Bill to Release the Epstein Files

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: House Oversight Committee

Donald Trump claimed Democrats 'used' the Epstien 'issue' to 'try and distract' from the Trump administration's 'amazing victories.'

Amid mounting pressure, Trump finally signed a bill to release the infamous Epstein files that will tell the public all about Epstein last month.

While he initially brushed the ordeal off as a Democratic hoax, he changed his tune and, with the bill, gave the Department of Justice 30 days to release the files.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he boasted on Truth Social on November 19.

"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

The House Voted to Release the Epstein Files

Photo of Donald Trump condom
Source: House Oversight Committee

A photo of a Donald Trump condom was released by Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

The day before the Don signed the bill, the the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.

The one holdout was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.

"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he wrote on X to justify his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.

"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."

"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he elaborated.

READ MORE ON NEWS
The new photos of Trump and the sick pedo were released on Friday morning.

'I'm HUUUUGE!': Newly Released Epstein Photos Reveal Trump Branded Condoms Featuring Prez's Famous Catchphrase

picture of meghan markle, rince harry and meghan as a girl scout

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shock Fans with Latest Project — Producing a Documentary about 'Girl Scouts Making Cookies'

Donald Trump Called for Bill Clinton's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein to Be Investigated

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

It is possible the Department of Justice may not release parts of the Epstein files related to Bill Clinton after Donald Trump called for him to be investigated.

Prior to signing the bill, Trump called for Bill Clinton's ties to Epstein to be investigated.

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," he shared

"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!" he added.

The Department of Justice is not required to release any part of the files related to an ongoing investigation, so the public still may not be privy to every part of the Epstein files, which could possibly include things related to Clinton.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.