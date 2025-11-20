The Bill Has Been Signed! Trump Moves Forward With Releasing the Epstein Files Within the Next 30 Days — After Calling the Controversy a 'Democrat Hoax'

Prior to his signing for the release of the Epstein files, Trump had long been a vocal advocate against it.

He recently changed his tune, writing on Truth Social, "As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown."

He went on to claim the situation was a "Democratic hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics," before continuing to sound off in his post.

"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!," he added. "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"

Trump also alleged if the Democrats "had anything," the information would have come out prior to the election last year and insisted "nobody cared" about Epstein when he was alive.

"Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can't let that happen," he said.

"Let’s start talking about the Republican Party's Record Setting Achievements and not fall into the Epstein 'TRAP,' which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"