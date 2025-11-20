The Bill Has Been Signed! Trump Moves Forward With Releasing the Epstein Files Within the Next 30 Days — After Calling the Controversy a 'Democrat Hoax'
Nov. 19 2025, Published 8:48 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has signed the bill to officially release the infamous Epstein files that will tell the public all about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although he initially called the entire ordeal a Democrat hoax, he changed his tune, and has issued the final approval for the Department of Justice to release them in the next 30 days.
Donald Trump Confirms He's Signed the Bill to Release the Epstein Files
Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the monumental news.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he exclaimed.
"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories," he added.
Interestingly, the Department of Justice is not required to release any part of the files related to an ongoing investigation, so the public still may not be privy to every part of the Epstein files.
The House Vote to Release the Epstein Files
Yesterday, the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.
The one holdout was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.
"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he shared on X as an explanation for his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.
"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."
"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he elaborated.
Donald Trump Recently Changed His Stance on Releasing the Epstein Files
Prior to his signing for the release of the Epstein files, Trump had long been a vocal advocate against it.
He recently changed his tune, writing on Truth Social, "As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown."
He went on to claim the situation was a "Democratic hoax perpetrated by radical left lunatics," before continuing to sound off in his post.
"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!," he added. "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"
Trump also alleged if the Democrats "had anything," the information would have come out prior to the election last year and insisted "nobody cared" about Epstein when he was alive.
"Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can't let that happen," he said.
"Let’s start talking about the Republican Party's Record Setting Achievements and not fall into the Epstein 'TRAP,' which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Donald Trump Called for Bill Clinton's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein to Be Investigated
On November 14, Trump made a shocking announcement when he called for Bill Clinton's ties to Epstein to be investigated.
"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," the president shared
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!" he added.
It will be interesting to see with the aforementioned provision to redact information related to ongoing criminal investigations if items related to Clinton are indeed not in the files when they're made public.