Justice Department Epstein Website Quietly Removes 16 Images Overnight — Including Photo Showing Donald Trump With Infamous Sex Criminal
Dec. 21 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
At least 16 documents related to Jeffrey Epstein abruptly disappeared from the Justice Department’s public website less than a day after being posted, RadarOnline.com can report.
The sudden removal has fueled criticism, speculation and renewed calls for transparency of the Trump administration from both lawmakers and online observers.
The Missing Files
The missing files were accessible on Friday but were no longer available by Saturday, December 20, with no public explanation or notice from the government.
Among the materials that vanished were several images, including photographs of paintings depicting nude women and a series of pictures arranged along a credenza and inside drawers.
One of those images showed a photograph of President Donald Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Justice Department did not respond to questions about the removals. However, the agency said in a post on X that "photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information."
The unexplained disappearance quickly drew attention online, intensifying long-standing intrigue surrounding Epstein and the influential figures linked to him.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee highlighted the missing image featuring Trump, posting on X: "What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public."
The Epstein Records
The sudden disappearance of the photos added to concerns already surrounding the Justice Department’s much-anticipated release of Epstein-related records. While tens of thousands of pages were made public, the disclosures offered little new insight into Epstein’s crimes or the prosecutorial decisions that allowed him to avoid serious federal charges for years.
Notably absent from the initial release were some of the most closely watched materials, including FBI interviews with victims and internal Justice Department memos examining charging decisions. Those records could have shed light on how investigators assessed the case and why Epstein was permitted in 2008 to plead guilty to a relatively minor state-level prostitution charge.
Lack of Transparency
According to the disclosures, some of the most consequential records expected in the Epstein case remain missing entirely.
The released documents, required under a recently passed law, also make only limited reference to several powerful figures long associated with Epstein, including Britain’s former Prince Andrew.
The files that have been released so far include images of Epstein’s homes in New York City and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as photographs of celebrities and politicians.
Among the new details are information about the Justice Department’s decision to abandon an investigation into Epstein in the early 2000s and a previously unseen 1996 complaint accusing Epstein of stealing photographs of children. Officials have not indicated when, or if, the removed materials will be restored for review.