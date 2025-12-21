Justice Department Epstein Website Quietly Removes 16 Images Overnight — Including Photo Showing Donald Trump With Infamous Sex Criminal

The missing files were accessible on Friday but were no longer available by Saturday, December 20, with no public explanation or notice from the government.

Among the materials that vanished were several images, including photographs of paintings depicting nude women and a series of pictures arranged along a credenza and inside drawers.

One of those images showed a photograph of President Donald Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department did not respond to questions about the removals. However, the agency said in a post on X that "photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information."

The unexplained disappearance quickly drew attention online, intensifying long-standing intrigue surrounding Epstein and the influential figures linked to him.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee highlighted the missing image featuring Trump, posting on X: "What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public."