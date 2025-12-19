Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein

Trump Poses With Several String Bikini-Clad Women In New Epstein Files Release — After White House Chief of Staff Defended Prez's Bizarre Relationship With Pedo

donald trump and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

A new photo shows Donald Trump surrounded by women at an Epstein event.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

New photos from the massive release of Jeffrey Epstein's private files show a young Donald Trump surrounded by scantily clad women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump had previously dismissed the Epstein Files as a political "hoax," before finally agreeing to their release last month.

Photo of Donald Trump with bikini-clad women
Source: department of justice

The women are wearing various skimpy articles of clothing.

Hidden among the trove of new photos and documents is a shot of what appears to be Epstein's office. The s-- fiend's desk is covered with various photos of his meetings with world leaders and dignitaries, but eagle-eyed investigators zoomed in on a photo rolodex in the corner that, upon enlarging, shows Trump with a bevy of beauties.

It's not clear where or when the picture is from, but one woman standing next to the future president is dressed in a skimpy bikini.

At least three other women in a tad more clothing flank the then-businessman, who appears to wrap his arms around them all and flashes a wide smile.

The Files Are Full of Redactions

Photo of Donald Trump with bikini-clad women
Source: department of justice

Eagle-eyed investigators were able to spot the photo.

Many of the new files are heavily redacted, but online conspiracy theorists are convinced this photo somehow slipped through.

"OOPS, they forgot to redact this one!" one person tweeted, encouraging others to, "Zoom in!"

In the comments section, one person replied: "That's what they are doing, rechecking all the files, but they will miss something. Always happens when you try and cover s--- up."

Another weighed in: "I guess they think they're going to pick and choose what files are released. They did pass a law, didn't they, to release all the files? What a joke, unfortunately, the joke's on all of us."

While a third concluded: "They redacted basically everything, and the 1 percent remaining is still incriminating. Hilarious."

Trump's Chief of Staff Defends His Friendship with Epstein

donald trump and jeffrey epstein
Source: Radar

Trump's friendship with Epstein has been debated.

President Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles recently finally admitted what we all already knew: Her boss was indeed in the Epstein files. But in her new Vanity Fair interview, Wiles defended Trump, saying he's "not in the file doing anything awful."

She chalked up the two men's former friendship to the rich and party-hopping lifestyles they led back in the day, adding, "They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together."

Trump has never denied that the two men ran in the same New York City and South Florida social circles before Epstein's arrest in 2006 for solicitation of prostitution.

He has, however, vehemently denied ever being flown to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, the financier's primary hub for s-- trafficking underage girls.

Trump Refuses to Talk Epstein

Donald Trump
Source: mega

After first denying them, Trump ordered the release of the Epstein files last month.

On Friday, December 19, refused to answer any questions related to the files, saying that would "soil" his big drug pricing announcement.

"I think that is a very big statement, and what happened here is the biggest statement of all, because no one thought anything like this was possible," he informed reporters. "And I think based on that, I won't even take questions today because there's no way I can take questions that are anywhere comparable to what you just witnessed.

"And I prefer not talking and asking questions, only for the reason that this is such a big announcement – meaning what these people have said and what the other four companies are going to say, which is exactly the same thing – that I really don't want to soil it up by asking questions, even questions that are very fair questions, that I'd love to answer. So, I think we have to just stop right here."

