Trump Poses With Several String Bikini-Clad Women In New Epstein Files Release — After White House Chief of Staff Defended Prez's Bizarre Relationship With Pedo

Trump had previously dismissed the Epstein Files as a political "hoax," before finally agreeing to their release last month.

New photos from the massive release of Jeffrey Epstein 's private files show a young Donald Trump surrounded by scantily clad women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At least three other women in a tad more clothing flank the then-businessman, who appears to wrap his arms around them all and flashes a wide smile.

It's not clear where or when the picture is from, but one woman standing next to the future president is dressed in a skimpy bikini.

Hidden among the trove of new photos and documents is a shot of what appears to be Epstein's office . The s-- fiend's desk is covered with various photos of his meetings with world leaders and dignitaries, but eagle-eyed investigators zoomed in on a photo rolodex in the corner that, upon enlarging, shows Trump with a bevy of beauties.

Many of the new files are heavily redacted, but online conspiracy theorists are convinced this photo somehow slipped through.

"OOPS, they forgot to redact this one!" one person tweeted, encouraging others to, "Zoom in!"

In the comments section, one person replied: "That's what they are doing, rechecking all the files, but they will miss something. Always happens when you try and cover s--- up."

Another weighed in: "I guess they think they're going to pick and choose what files are released. They did pass a law, didn't they, to release all the files? What a joke, unfortunately, the joke's on all of us."

While a third concluded: "They redacted basically everything, and the 1 percent remaining is still incriminating. Hilarious."