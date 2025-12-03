Inside Epstein's 'Orgy Island': Never-Before-Seen Eerie Videos and Pictures Released of Sick Pedo's Complex Where Sex Trafficking Crimes Were Committed

The new pics, which were taken by U.S. Virgin Island authorities in 2020, detail the Epstein-owned Little St. James and Great St. James islands. However, no people are pictured in the snaps.

The photos show off several of the rooms inside the home, along with views surrounding the island.

In a statement, Rep. Robert Garcia, the Democratic ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said this is just further proof President Trump needs to release the full Epstein Files immediately.

"These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island," he said. "We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.

"We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors."