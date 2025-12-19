BREAKING: Justice Department Begins Releasing Thousands of Jeffrey Epstein Case Files — Just Hours Before The Deadline
The Department of Justice finally released some of the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The DOJ has referred to the drop as the "first phase" of declassified files.
What Did the DOJ Release?
Included in the released files are a press release, an evidence list from U.S. vs. Maxwell, a flight log from U.S. vs. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's infamous contact book, and a masseuse list.
On the website, there is also the BOP Video footage from the night Epstein is believed to have committed suicide, an interview with Maxwell Proffer, and memoranda and correspondence.
While all of the Epstein files were due to be released today, the Department of Justice said they would release some of them today and more within the coming weeks.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the fact that not all of the files were getting released earlier in the day, stating, "This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, and [Attorney General] Pam Bondi are h---bent on hiding the truth. Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi. We will not stop until the whole truth comes out.
"People want the truth and continue to demand the immediate release of all the Epstein files. This is nothing more than a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past."
Photos From the Epstein Estate
A day prior to the new files being dropped, the House Oversight Committee dropped a batch of photos from Epstein's estate.
One of the pics depicted a disturbing text message.
"I don't know try to send someone else," the message stated. "I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks $1000 per girl."
"I will send u girls now," the message continued. "Maybe someone will be good for J?"
It then goes on to provide statistics about a redacted-named, 18-year-old girl who is from Russia.
Another set of photos showed passages from Lolita written on various parts of a woman's body.
Donald Trump Signed a Bill to Release the Epstein Files
After brushing them off as a Democratic hoax, Trump finally signed a bill last month to release the Epstein files.
He gave the Department of Justice 30 days to release them, with the deadline being today.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" he shared on Truth Social on November 19. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively.
"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING victories."
Before the president signed the bill, the House had already voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1, with the one holdout being Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.
Donald Trump Refuses to Take Questions About Epstein
Prior to the files being released today, Trump refused to answer any questions related to the files. This was after he announced his administration had made deals with several pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices.
According to Trump, any questions on the files would "soil" his announcement.
"I think that is a very big statement, and what happened here is the biggest statement of all, because no one thought anything like this was possible," he informed reporters. "And I think based on that, I won't even take questions today because there's no way I can take questions that are anywhere comparable to what you just witnessed.
"And I prefer not talking and asking questions, only for the reason that this is such a big announcement – meaning what these people have said and what the other four companies are going to say, which is exactly the same thing – that I really don't want to soil it up by asking questions, even questions that are very fair questions, that I'd love to answer. So, I think we have to just stop right here."
"But I don’t want to be asking questions having to do with anything else," he added.