BREAKING: Justice Department Begins Releasing Thousands of Jeffrey Epstein Case Files — Just Hours Before The Deadline

Included in the released files are a press release, an evidence list from U.S. vs. Maxwell, a flight log from U.S. vs. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's infamous contact book, and a masseuse list.

On the website, there is also the BOP Video footage from the night Epstein is believed to have committed suicide, an interview with Maxwell Proffer, and memoranda and correspondence.

While all of the Epstein files were due to be released today, the Department of Justice said they would release some of them today and more within the coming weeks.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the fact that not all of the files were getting released earlier in the day, stating, "This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, and [Attorney General] Pam Bondi are h---bent on hiding the truth. Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi. We will not stop until the whole truth comes out.

"People want the truth and continue to demand the immediate release of all the Epstein files. This is nothing more than a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past."