Home > News > Jeffery Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Sparks Bombshell Cover Up Theories By Claiming Republicans Are Being 'Scrubbed' From Epstein Files

Picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's younger brother Mark says he's been told Republicans are being 'scrubbed' Epstein Files.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's brother has sparked fresh cover up theories by claiming Republicans are being "scrubbed" from the Epstein Files.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Mark Epstein, the younger sibling of the disgraced financier, says he was told by an unnamed source that names of conservative politicians were being redacted from the long-awaited docs.

'He's Got Dirt On Trump'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Mark Epstein claims his brother had some 'dirt' on Donald Trump.

The art collector's comments come shortly after Donald Trump encouraged House Republicans to vote to release the files, a shocking reversal from his previous opposition to do so.

Mark alleges the Trump administration's sudden shift is because the files are being edited so that they are no longer incriminating for Republicans in power.

He said: "I've been recently told, the reason they're going to be releasing the files and the reason for the flip is that they're sabotaging these files."

He claimed Trump administration officials are "scrubbing the files to take Republican names out."

"That's what I was told, by a pretty good source," he added.

'They're Sabotaging The Files'

Picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein, pictured with madam and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, had information that would have 'canceled' the 2016 election.

Mark also alleged that his brother had compromising information about Trump in 2016, the year the business mogul was running for his first term in office.

Mark claimed Jeffrey told him around that time that the information he had on the candidates would be damning enough to "cancel the election."

"He didn't tell me what he knew," Mark said, "but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump."

Mark's comments come after months of public scrutiny of the Trump Administration for delaying the release of the files related to Jeffrey's crimes and death, and increased calls for transparency.

Multiple reports since Trump's second inauguration have claimed that the president's name appears in the files. Jeffrey and Trump had a documented friendship for years prior to the disgraced financier's arrest and downfall.

Surprise Trump U-Turn

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump encouraged House Republicans to vote to release the files.

Jeffrey was arrested in July 2019 and charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

One month later, while he was awaiting trial at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, Jeffrey died in an apparent suicide.

Mark has loudly been advocating against the government's account that his brother died by suicide.

He’s accused FBI Director Kash Patel of working to cover up the real cause of his brother's 2019 death.

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Mark Epstein accused FBI Director Kash Patel of working to cover up the real cause of his brother's death.

"After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City," the FBI and Justice Department said in a joint, unsigned statement released this summer.

Mark's claims that the files are being edited on the conservatives' behalf cut directly against what Trump has been saying.

The president has repeatedly labeled the Epstein scandal as a "Democratic hoax," and he has noted how many of the A-listers that have appeared in the files were liberals, like former President Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

In a sudden reversal over the weekend, Trump has come out in favor of Republican lawmakers voting to release the Epstein files after spending months downplaying the matter and urging the GOP to avoid the scandal.

