Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Sparks Bombshell Cover Up Theories By Claiming Republicans Are Being 'Scrubbed' From Epstein Files

The art collector's comments come shortly after Donald Trump encouraged House Republicans to vote to release the files, a shocking reversal from his previous opposition to do so.

Mark alleges the Trump administration's sudden shift is because the files are being edited so that they are no longer incriminating for Republicans in power.

He said: "I've been recently told, the reason they're going to be releasing the files and the reason for the flip is that they're sabotaging these files."

He claimed Trump administration officials are "scrubbing the files to take Republican names out."

"That's what I was told, by a pretty good source," he added.