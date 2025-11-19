'Deranged' Trump Goes Off on 'Filet-O-Fish' Rant during Prez's Baffling Economic Speech... as 'Dementia' Concerns Grow
Nov. 18 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Critics say there's something fishy about Donald Trump's latest "delusional rant," RadarOnline.com can report.
The president sparked fresh concerns about his health when he veered from an important speech to go off on a tangent about his favorite fast-food order.
Trump was in the middle of delivering remarks on Monday night about his economic recovery plan to a group of owners, operators, and suppliers at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington.
But his speech quickly went off the rails when he went off-script and got personal with the fast food behemoth.
"No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald's. There’s always something to have," the 79-year-old said innocently. However, he followed that by declaring his love for the chain's Filet-o-Fish sandwich, demonstrating his apparent obsession by screeching out some weird type of sound.
"I like the fish," he said, and then waved his hand around like a swimming fish and let out a loud "Khhhhh."
Trump kept going, delivering his own on-stage Yelp review to the executives.
"You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, though, please. Seriously,” he said while pointing at the bigwigs seated in front of him. "Do you understand that? Yes, he understands."
Critics Were Fried Over Rant
Critics on social media, however, were stumped by his statements, as one person tweeted, "Trump doesn’t have time to do anything about inflation that HE CAUSED, but he has time to make McDonald’s suggestions..."
Another user piled on: "Well, he's got no healthcare plan, but I bet they put more tartar sauce on now. We live in the dumbest timeline."
While one brought it all back to the Epstein files: "The Pedophile Goes on Wild Tangent About McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. He's deranged."
Still, the president did have some supporters and sympathizers: "Trump is absolutely right, I love the filet of fish," one person commented. "My last order last week was kinda dry. Now I know what’s missing... tartar sauce!
"A full meal costing over $10. This fish fillet is getting smaller, and the dressing is just a smear. Shameful profiteering," another added.
Trump Snaps At Reporter
Trump had previously turned his focus from fish to ham, as he cruelly ordered a reporter on Air Force One, "Quiet, piggy."
The exchange took place when the president was asked a question about the Epstein files that irked him while flying to Mar-a-Lago.
While answering questions from reporters, Trump noted, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."
Trump turned to a reporter and told her to "go ahead" with her question, when another woman's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the Epstein files.
The Commander-in-Chief looked her straight in the eye and pointed his finger in her face before making his "piggy" comment in a somewhat silly, low-scolding voice, then turning back to the other reporter.
While it's unclear whether Trump was trying to make a joke, it wasn't the first time he used the crass term.