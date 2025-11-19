'Deranged' Trump Goes Off on 'Filet-O-Fish' Rant during Prez's Baffling Economic Speech... as 'Dementia' Concerns Grow

Trump was in the middle of delivering remarks on Monday night about his economic recovery plan to a group of owners, operators, and suppliers at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington.

But his speech quickly went off the rails when he went off-script and got personal with the fast food behemoth.

"No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald's. There’s always something to have," the 79-year-old said innocently. However, he followed that by declaring his love for the chain's Filet-o-Fish sandwich, demonstrating his apparent obsession by screeching out some weird type of sound.

"I like the fish," he said, and then waved his hand around like a swimming fish and let out a loud "Khhhhh."

Trump kept going, delivering his own on-stage Yelp review to the executives.

"You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, though, please. Seriously,” he said while pointing at the bigwigs seated in front of him. "Do you understand that? Yes, he understands."