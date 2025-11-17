EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed as 'Deluded and Dementia-Riddled' As He Shows More Signs He's Losing His Mind Amid $5BILLION Battle With BBC

His threats against the BBC come against a backdrop of increasing scrutiny over Trump's medical condition and state of mind.

As he launched into rants against the broadcaster and illegal migrants, Trump was being savaged for claiming his mysterious recent MRI scan results were "outstanding."

The president lashed out at a reporter as he issued a bizarre update on his health – amid rumours he is seriously ill and possibly suffering dementia. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump admitted he'd had an MRI scan, but said the results had been "good."

When one journalist asked him why he underwent the check-up, Trump snapped: "Because it's part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard." Do you think I shouldn't have it when other people have it?"

And when the reporter tried to say having an MRI is alarming, Trump cut them off and declared: "Here's what the story is. I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That's it." But I had an MRI as part of my standard, yearly physical, and the result was outstanding."

The reporter asked: "Was it your brain or your heart?"

Trump hit back: "I have no idea what they analyzed, but they analyzed it well. They said I had as good of a result as they've ever seen."