EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Slammed as 'Deluded and Dementia-Riddled' As He Shows More Signs He's Losing His Mind Amid $5BILLION Battle With BBC
Nov. 17 2025, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being slammed as "deluded and dementia-riddled" as he threatens to sue the grovelling BBC for up to $5billion over the corporation's editing slip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old Republican – who has long been rumoured to be secretly losing his mind – made the vow to take the corporation for a fortune as he launched into a ramble about using the military to stop illegal migrants entering Britain.
The $5Billion Legal Threat
Trump is wound up about the BBC editing a speech he made in 2021 the day his rabid MAGA backers swarmed Washington D.C.'s Capitol in a killer riot.
Even though the U.S. president has been widely slammed for whipping up the right-wingers' fury and hatred, the BBC has apologized for cutting seconds out of a fiery speech he made ahead of the deadly assault to make a wider point about his hate-fueled leadership of America.
Trump – who has been found liable in court of sexual abuse and is the first former president in US history to be criminally convicted, having been found guilty of falsifying business records – has now doubled down on his threat to sue the BBC over the edit.
He told reporters while aboard Air Force One: "We'll sue them for anywhere between a billion and $5billion, probably sometime next week. We have to do it."
BBC Apology and Resignations
The BBC has been blasted as "weak and pathetic" by critics after the row over the episode of Panorama from last year about the Capitol riot in 2021 led to the resignation of two of the most senior executives at the BBC – its director general Tim Davie and Deborah Turness, the corporation's chief executive of news.
BBC bosses were also branded a disgrace for recently sending Trump a grovelling apology. But they insisted there was no legal basis for him to sue the public broadcaster over a documentary his lawyers called defamatory.
But the BBC has agreed not to show the edition of Panorama again. Within 36 hours of the Capitol riot, five people had died – one shot by the Capitol Police, another from a drug overdose, and three dying from natural causes.
His BBC threat comes as he told a right-wing UK news channel Britain "won't have a country left" unless illegal migrants are immediately deported now.
He advised posting the Army on the coast to keep them out during a rant in which he also branded London mayor Sadiq Khan "terrible" and accusing him of failing to stop crime in the UK capital. Trump added London is now a city where "people are being stabbed in the a--, or worse."
Bizarre Health Update
His threats against the BBC come against a backdrop of increasing scrutiny over Trump's medical condition and state of mind.
As he launched into rants against the broadcaster and illegal migrants, Trump was being savaged for claiming his mysterious recent MRI scan results were "outstanding."
The president lashed out at a reporter as he issued a bizarre update on his health – amid rumours he is seriously ill and possibly suffering dementia. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump admitted he'd had an MRI scan, but said the results had been "good."
When one journalist asked him why he underwent the check-up, Trump snapped: "Because it's part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard." Do you think I shouldn't have it when other people have it?"
And when the reporter tried to say having an MRI is alarming, Trump cut them off and declared: "Here's what the story is. I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That's it." But I had an MRI as part of my standard, yearly physical, and the result was outstanding."
The reporter asked: "Was it your brain or your heart?"
Trump hit back: "I have no idea what they analyzed, but they analyzed it well. They said I had as good of a result as they've ever seen."
WATCH: 'Saturday Night Live' Delivers Most Vicious Attack Yet — 'Weekend Update' Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che Torch Trump Over Epstein Scandal
Health Worries and Mockery
Trump sparked fresh health worries when he was recently filmed clutching tightly onto the handrails leaving his Marine One helicopter – as experts raised fresh dementia questions.
He was also spotted limping up the stairs to Air Force One in June.
Dr John Gartner said: "It's very apparent in some tape and not so much in others, but that right leg swing is considered to be very diagnostic of a specific type of dementia, Frontotemporal dementia."
Trump's insistence his MRI was "good" prompted a flood of mockery online. Progressive journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote on X: "We live in Idiocracy," in a reference to the 2006 satirical comedy.
He added the president's comments should prompt his cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Others said online they had seen the results of Trump's MRI – before sharing pictures of Swiss cheese inside a brain.
Trump has also recently been spotted using masses of make-up to try and cover up a mysterious massive bruise on his right hand.