Trump Shuts Down Reporter With Vile 'Piggy' Taunt Over Epstein Files... Years After Using Same Remark to Describe Miss Universe's Looks
Nov. 17 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
While still dealing with the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein saga, Donald Trump rekindled a highly controversial moment from his past with a cruel comment to a reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The exchange took place when Trump, 79, was asked a question about the Epstein Files that irked him while aboard Air Force One on a flight to Mar-a-Lago on November 14, causing him to fire back, "Quiet. Quiet piggy."
Shocking Scolding
While answering questions from reporters, Trump noted, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."
Trump turned to a reporter named "Jennifer" and told her to "go ahead" with her question, when another woman's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the Epstein Files.
The Commander-in-Chief looked her straight in the eye and pointed his finger in her face before making his "piggy" comment in a somewhat silly, low-scolding voice, then turning back to the other reporter.
While it's unclear whether Trump was trying to make a joke, it wasn't the first time he used the crass term.
Trump's 'Miss Piggy' Beauty Queen Remark
Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado accused Trump himself of calling her "Miss Piggy" after she gained some weight following her crowning in 1996. At the time, the tycoon owned both the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
The Commander-in-Chief's 2016 presidential campaign opponent, Hillary Clinton, used Machado speaking about it in campaign attack ads against Trump.
"He was overwhelming. I was very scared of him. He'd yell at me all the time. He'd tell me: 'You look ugly' or 'You look fat.' Sometimes he'd 'play' with me and say: 'Hello, Miss Piggy,' 'Hello, Miss Housekeeping,'" the former beauty queen claimed.
Trump infamously invited reporters to film Machado working out to lose the excess weight, noting, "She weighed 118 pounds or 117 pounds, and she went up to 160 or 170. So this is somebody who likes to eat."
Doubling Down
After Clinton's attack ads featuring Machado debuted, Trump slammed the Venezuelan beauty as "the worst (Miss Universe) we ever had. The worst. The absolute worst. She was impossible."
The unrepentant real estate mogul continued, "She was the winner, and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem... not only that, her attitude."
"And Hillary went back into the years and... found the girl and talked about her like she was Mother Teresa, and it wasn't quite that way, but that's OK. Hillary has to do what she has to do," Trump sneered at the time.
Changing Course
Trump calling a reporter "piggy" gave him a momentary break from the ongoing Epstein drama.
After claiming since July that the Epstein Files were a "Democrat hoax" despite campaign pledges to release them, Trump relented to pressure to release all paperwork held by the Justice Department regarding the sick pedophile.
He wrote on Truth Social: "As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party."
He added in a separate post, 'It’s a Democrat Hoax for purposes of deflection, just like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam!!! They had the sleazy relationships with Epstein, and should be prosecuted!!!"