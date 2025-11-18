Trump Shuts Down Reporter With Vile 'Piggy' Taunt Over Epstein Files... Years After Using Same Remark to Describe Miss Universe's Looks

While answering questions from reporters, Trump noted, "Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. You have got to find out what he knew with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people he knew, including JP Morgan Chase..."

Trump turned to a reporter named "Jennifer" and told her to "go ahead" with her question, when another woman's voice jumped in to interrupt, asking if there was "anything incriminating" in the Epstein Files.

The Commander-in-Chief looked her straight in the eye and pointed his finger in her face before making his "piggy" comment in a somewhat silly, low-scolding voice, then turning back to the other reporter.

While it's unclear whether Trump was trying to make a joke, it wasn't the first time he used the crass term.